McLaren To Compete In 2024 FIA WEC With The 720S GT3 EVO

Published on February 20, 2024
McLaren has officially announced its participation in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), marking a return to endurance racing. The team will field two 720S GT3 EVO cars, bearing race numbers 59 and 95, in homage to McLaren's historic 1995 victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The livery for the upcoming season consists of a black and Papaya orange dual-tone colour scheme.
The Papaya theme extends to various elements, such as the rear wing, aerodynamic dive planes, side mirrors, and windscreen strip of the #59 car, evoking nostalgia from McLaren's racing history. The 2024 season holds significance for McLaren as it aims to compete in the motor racing Triple Crown, having already secured victories at the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.
The six-driver lineup for the McLaren-United Autosports WEC campaign includes Gregoire Saucy, James Cottingham, and Nicolas Costa in the #59 car, while Marino Sato, Nico Pino, and Josh Caygill will pilot the #95 car. The 2024 WEC season comprises of eight rounds, starting in Qatar on March 2 and covering tracks in Europe, the Americas, and Japan, with the final round in Bahrain in November.
