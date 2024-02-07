Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on February 7, 2024
- Jorge Martin, riding for Pramac Racing, set the pace with the only sub-1:58 lap during pre-season tests
- Rookie sensation Pedro Acosta impresses, securing second place on the timesheets behind Martin
- Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo shows promise by finishing third, hinting at potential improvements for the struggling manufacturer
Jorge Martin, the runner-up from last year's MotoGP championship, set the pace on the opening day of the official pre-season test at Sepang International Circuit. Martin, riding for Pramac Racing, wasted no time in showcasing his speed, clocking the only sub-1:58 lap of the day, leaving his rivals trailing by a significant margin.
Also Read: Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season
Pedro Acosta, the rookie sensation from Tech3 Gas Gas, continued to impress, closely following Martin with an impressive lap time, securing second place on the timesheets. Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha, struggling with a one-lap pace in 2023, made a promising start by finishing third, signalling potential improvements for the struggling Japanese manufacturer.
It was a challenging day for reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez. Bagnaia crashed out early in the session, and Marquez faced technical issues, leaving them further down the order.
Also Read: Petronas Pushing For Formula 1 Return To Malaysia By 2026
Despite initial setbacks, Ducati riders showcased their strength, occupying seven out of the top ten positions.
Aprilia, with Maverick Viñales leading the charge, displayed significant progress with new aero, engine, and chassis updates, setting the sixth-fastest time overall.
Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse Racing suffered a high-side crash early in the session, requiring medical checks, while other riders like Brad Binder and Jack Miller pushed through extensive testing for their respective teams. The test continues for two more days at Sepang before moving to Lusail, setting the stage for an exciting start to the 2024 MotoGP season.
Franco Morbidelli, still recovering from a training crash, missed the opening day, with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro taking his place, highlighting the ongoing challenges and preparations ahead of the new season.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12460 second ago
After launching EV6 in 2022, Kia is looking to expand its EV lineup in India with the flagship EV9 electric SUV. It has been spotted testing in India for the first time.
-9706 second ago
The Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name from the 80s in the form of an electric moped. Pre-bookings are open for Rs 500.
11 hours ago
Just a year ago, CAKE had even showcased few of its products at the Auto Expo 2023, and was showing interest in the Indian market.
13 hours ago
This new edition brings cosmetic changes worth Rs 43,000 in the form of accessories.
15 hours ago
The Lucid Air gets a police makeover as Saudi Arabia invests in a green future
17 hours ago
The RS6 Avant GT draws inspiration from an earlier concept and features carbon fiber components as well as an upgraded engine
17 hours ago
Bengaluru-based River has raised a total of $40 million (Rs 333 crore) in its Series B round led by Yamaha and existing investors.
18 hours ago
The Hilux is expected to be first launched in Australia and Toyota might bring the facelifted Hilux to India as well
19 hours ago
The facelifted Seltos was launched in July 2023 with prices ranging from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
1 day ago
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is priced at Rs 1.67 crore and was the brand’s first locally assembled electric vehicle for the Indian market
2 days ago
The Sepang International Circuit, host of F1 races until 2017, may see the return of the Grand Prix, with Petronas holding naming rights
5 days ago
MotoGP expresses hope for a return to Argentina in 2025, citing current circumstances affecting the race's viability in 2024.
7 days ago
The team's livery features a slight departure from the 2023 scheme, with more prominent Red Bull branding.
8 days ago
The team's MotoGP entry marks the series' North American expansion, with a home debut scheduled for the Americas GP in Austin.
8 days ago
The 2024 Argentina Grand Prix could be cancelled in the wake of the Argentinian government putting a cap on expenditures