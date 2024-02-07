Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang

Jorge Martin, the runner-up from last year's MotoGP championship, set the pace on the opening day of the official pre-season test at Sepang International Circuit. Martin, riding for Pramac Racing, wasted no time in showcasing his speed, clocking the only sub-1:58 lap of the day, leaving his rivals trailing by a significant margin.

Pedro Acosta, the rookie sensation from Tech3 Gas Gas, continued to impress, closely following Martin with an impressive lap time, securing second place on the timesheets. Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha, struggling with a one-lap pace in 2023, made a promising start by finishing third, signalling potential improvements for the struggling Japanese manufacturer.

It was a challenging day for reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez. Bagnaia crashed out early in the session, and Marquez faced technical issues, leaving them further down the order.

Despite initial setbacks, Ducati riders showcased their strength, occupying seven out of the top ten positions.

Aprilia, with Maverick Viñales leading the charge, displayed significant progress with new aero, engine, and chassis updates, setting the sixth-fastest time overall.

Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse Racing suffered a high-side crash early in the session, requiring medical checks, while other riders like Brad Binder and Jack Miller pushed through extensive testing for their respective teams. The test continues for two more days at Sepang before moving to Lusail, setting the stage for an exciting start to the 2024 MotoGP season.

Franco Morbidelli, still recovering from a training crash, missed the opening day, with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro taking his place, highlighting the ongoing challenges and preparations ahead of the new season.