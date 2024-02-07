Login

Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang

Ducati riders dominated most of the top positions, with seven out of the top ten spots occupied by riders from the Bologna factory
By Yashraj Singh

Published on February 7, 2024

  • Jorge Martin, riding for Pramac Racing, set the pace with the only sub-1:58 lap during pre-season tests
  • Rookie sensation Pedro Acosta impresses, securing second place on the timesheets behind Martin
  • Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo shows promise by finishing third, hinting at potential improvements for the struggling manufacturer

Jorge Martin, the runner-up from last year's MotoGP championship, set the pace on the opening day of the official pre-season test at Sepang International Circuit. Martin, riding for Pramac Racing, wasted no time in showcasing his speed, clocking the only sub-1:58 lap of the day, leaving his rivals trailing by a significant margin.

 

Also Read: Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season

Pedro Acosta, the rookie sensation from Tech3 Gas Gas, continued to impress, closely following Martin with an impressive lap time, securing second place on the timesheets. Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha, struggling with a one-lap pace in 2023, made a promising start by finishing third, signalling potential improvements for the struggling Japanese manufacturer.

It was a challenging day for reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez. Bagnaia crashed out early in the session, and Marquez faced technical issues, leaving them further down the order. 

 

Also Read: Petronas Pushing For Formula 1 Return To Malaysia By 2026

 

Despite initial setbacks, Ducati riders showcased their strength, occupying seven out of the top ten positions.

 

Aprilia, with Maverick Viñales leading the charge, displayed significant progress with new aero, engine, and chassis updates, setting the sixth-fastest time overall.

Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse Racing suffered a high-side crash early in the session, requiring medical checks, while other riders like Brad Binder and Jack Miller pushed through extensive testing for their respective teams. The test continues for two more days at Sepang before moving to Lusail, setting the stage for an exciting start to the 2024 MotoGP season.

 

Franco Morbidelli, still recovering from a training crash, missed the opening day, with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro taking his place, highlighting the ongoing challenges and preparations ahead of the new season.

