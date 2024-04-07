Motorland Aragon Secures Three-Year MotoGP Deal with Aragon Government and Dorna

Motorland Aragon is set to host the MotoGP World Championship for the next three years following a landmark agreement between the Government of Aragon and Dorna Sports. This deal, signed by Manuel Blasco, Minister of Environment and Tourism and President of Motorland, and Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, ensures the uninterrupted hosting of MotoGP events at the Aragon speed circuit until 2026.

Previously, a contract signed in 2022 outlined Motorland's hosting of three Grand Prix races over five years. However, with no event held in 2023, the existing contract only guaranteed two races from 2024 to 2026. Through collaborative discussions, the regional government's commitment to revitalising the circuit led to an increase in the number of Grand Prix races, guaranteeing an annual MotoGP event until 2026, when a new contract will be negotiated.

This extension is contingent upon the existing contract's conditions and necessitates an additional €8 million investment from the Government of Aragon, corresponding to Dorna's fee for each Grand Prix race. This increase reflects Aragon's maintenance costs for the circuit and its broader territorial development, as the circuit's impact on the community far exceeds this financial commitment.

An economic analysis conducted by the Aragon Institute of Development highlights Motorland Aragon's significant impact, estimating it at €47 million during MotoGP World Championship years. The study reveals that each attendee spends an average of €211.20 per day and €463.5 per stay. This includes expenses for accommodation, catering, transportation, and other miscellaneous costs, with 5,568 individuals involved, including pilots, teams, race organisers, stewards, and workers, averaging a stay of 5.20 days.

Moreover, the economic impact stemming from the global media coverage of Motorland Aragon and the MotoGP Grand Prix totals €14.9 million.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in securing the future of MotoGP™ at the classic Motorland Aragon, highlighting the collaborative efforts between the government, Dorna Sports, and the broader community to promote and sustain premier motorcycle racing in the region.



