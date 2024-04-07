Login
Motorland Aragon Secures Three-Year MotoGP Deal with Aragon Government and Dorna

Motorland Aragon secures a three-year MotoGP deal, guaranteeing annual races until 2026
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The agreement involves an additional €8 million investment from the Aragon Government.
  • Economic analysis shows Motorland Aragon's impact at €47 million during MotoGP years.
  • Global media coverage of MotoGP at Motorland Aragon contributes €14.9 million to the local economy.

Motorland Aragon is set to host the MotoGP World Championship for the next three years following a landmark agreement between the Government of Aragon and Dorna Sports. This deal, signed by Manuel Blasco, Minister of Environment and Tourism and President of Motorland, and Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, ensures the uninterrupted hosting of MotoGP events at the Aragon speed circuit until 2026.

 

Also Read: Liberty Media Acquires MotoGP In Deal Valued At €4.2 Billion

 

Previously, a contract signed in 2022 outlined Motorland's hosting of three Grand Prix races over five years. However, with no event held in 2023, the existing contract only guaranteed two races from 2024 to 2026. Through collaborative discussions, the regional government's commitment to revitalising the circuit led to an increase in the number of Grand Prix races, guaranteeing an annual MotoGP event until 2026, when a new contract will be negotiated.

This extension is contingent upon the existing contract's conditions and necessitates an additional €8 million investment from the Government of Aragon, corresponding to Dorna's fee for each Grand Prix race. This increase reflects Aragon's maintenance costs for the circuit and its broader territorial development, as the circuit's impact on the community far exceeds this financial commitment.

 

Also Read: 2024 World Ducati Week Dates Revealed

 

An economic analysis conducted by the Aragon Institute of Development highlights Motorland Aragon's significant impact, estimating it at €47 million during MotoGP World Championship years. The study reveals that each attendee spends an average of €211.20 per day and €463.5 per stay. This includes expenses for accommodation, catering, transportation, and other miscellaneous costs, with 5,568 individuals involved, including pilots, teams, race organisers, stewards, and workers, averaging a stay of 5.20 days.

 

Moreover, the economic impact stemming from the global media coverage of Motorland Aragon and the MotoGP Grand Prix totals €14.9 million.

 

Also Read: MotoGP Portuguese GP 2024: Enea Bastianini Flies To First Factory Ducati Pole Position

The agreement marks a significant milestone in securing the future of MotoGP™ at the classic Motorland Aragon, highlighting the collaborative efforts between the government, Dorna Sports, and the broader community to promote and sustain premier motorcycle racing in the region.


 

# Dorna Motorsport# MotoGP# MotoGP 2024# Motorland Aragon# Dorna Sports# Motorsport# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

