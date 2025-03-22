CEAT Expands SportDrive Tyre Range In India With New Run-Flat And High-Speed Tyres

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
CEAT Expands SportDrive Tyre Range In India With New Run-Flat And High-Speed TyresAston Martin Vanquish V12 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.85 CroreHero XPulse 210 First Ride Review: Bigger, Better & More Fun!Maharashtra Extends HSRP Fitment Deadline Till June 30 For Pre-April 2019 VehiclesDucati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 Units
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
HERO XTREME 250R FIRST RIDE REVIEWMercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched In India: Sporty OpulenceUNEXPLORED GARHWAL - First Winter Expedition To Border Region With Surya Warriors of The Indian Army
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Aston Martin New V12 VanquishMahindra eKUV100Maruti Suzuki eVXSkoda Enyaq iVMahindra New Bolero
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Ducati New Panigale V2 2025KTM 390 Enduro RSuzuki GSX 8SHero Karizma XMR 250
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

CEAT Expands SportDrive Tyre Range In India With New Run-Flat And High-Speed Tyres

CEAT’s new SportDrive tyres are targeted towards the performance and luxury segment and includes new run-flat tyres and ZR-rated tyres capable of handling speeds in excess of 300kmph.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 22, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New run-flat tyres priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000
  • ZR-rated high perfromance to be available for 21-inch rim size
  • ZR-rated tyre range prices start at Rs 25,000

Tyre manufacturer CEAT has expanded its SportDrive range of tyres with a new range of run-flat and ZR-rated high-speed tyres. The company says that it is the first Indian tyre brand to launch high-end run-flat tyres in the Indian market together with the ZR-rated tyres equipped with Calm technology. Ceat says that it is targeting customers in the luxury and high-performance segments with its new range. 

 

CEAT says that its SportDrive ZR-rated tyres will be offered in 21-inch rim size and are designed to handle speeds of over 300kmph. The tyres also feature the company’s CALM technology which is says helps cut down on road noise and make the cabin quieter. The ZR range is priced between Rs 25000 to Rs 30000. 

CEAT Sport Drive Run Flat Tyres

CEAT's new SPortDrive run-flat tyres are priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

 

The run-flat tyres, on the other hand, are offered in 17-inch and 18-inch sizes and ensure vehicle and passenger safety by allowing the vehicle to continue at considerable speeds even after a puncture. The pricing for Run-Flat tyres has been kept between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.  

 

The manufacturer says that the new range of tyres have been tested rigorously at testing facilities in Germany for adherence to high-performance standards. 

 

CEAT says that the new range of tyres will be available across multiple cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, Madurai, Kerala, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad starting April 2025. 

# Ceat# Ceat Tyres# CEAT Tyres# CEAT# CEAT run-flat tyres# CEAT SportDrive# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Crossrad series is priced at Rs 4,300 while the Sportrad series comes with a price tag of Rs 12,500
    CEAT Introduces Sportrad and Crossrad Tyres in Indian Market
  • The league has four racing categories: 450 cc international riders, 250 cc international riders, 250 cc India-Asia mix, and the 85 cc junior class.
    CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Gears Up For Inaugural Season With 85 International Riders
  • The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, in partnership with FMSCI, invites global riders to register for its inaugural season from Oct to Dec 2023.
    CEAT Indian Supercross League Rider Registrations Now Open
  • The event took place at the Goa Engineering College Ground Farmagudi, Ponda, Goa, on April 29th and 30th, 2023
    CEAT And IARC Concludes 2nd Round Of Indian National Autocross Championship 2023 In Goa
  • Let's look deeper into the specifications of a few aftermarket off-road specific tyres for popular mid-range SUVs.
    We List Out Few All-Terrain SUV Tyres That Are Ideal For Off-Roading

Latest News

  • CEAT’s new SportDrive tyres are targeted towards the performance and luxury segment and includes new run-flat tyres and ZR-rated tyres capable of handling speeds in excess of 300kmph.
    CEAT Expands SportDrive Tyre Range In India With New Run-Flat And High-Speed Tyres
  • The Vanquish is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine pushing out 824 bhp and 1000 Nm.
    Aston Martin Vanquish V12 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.85 Crore
  • The deadline for vehicles purchased prior to April 2019 had previously been extended from March 31 to April 30.
    Maharashtra Extends HSRP Fitment Deadline Till June 30 For Pre-April 2019 Vehicles
  • The Tricolore Italia features a livery inspired by the 2024 Desmosedici GP24 race bike that won the Italian GP at Mugello.
    Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 Units
  • The outgoing MG 4 was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023.
    New MG 4 Electric Hatchback Makes Global Debut
  • Prices of the AX7 automatic variants have been reduced by Rs 45,000 while prices of all variants of the AX7 L trim are down by Rs 75,000.
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 75,000
  • Renault has previously confirmed that it will be launching the next-generation Kiger and Triber in India in 2025.
    New Renault Triber Spied Ahead Of Debut Later This Year
  • Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Honda and more announce a fresh round of price hikes from April 1.
    Carmakers Announce Fresh Round Of Price Hikes Starting April 2025
  • The winners of the awards will be announced on April 16 at the New York Auto Show 2025.
    World Car Awards 2025 Finalists Revealed: BMW X3, Hyundai Inster, Kia EV3 In Running For Top Honours
  • The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle by the brand to be powered by the 650 Twin mill
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 India Launch On March 27
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • CEAT Expands SportDrive Tyre Range In India With New Run-Flat And High-Speed Tyres