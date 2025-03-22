CEAT Expands SportDrive Tyre Range In India With New Run-Flat And High-Speed Tyres

Tyre manufacturer CEAT has expanded its SportDrive range of tyres with a new range of run-flat and ZR-rated high-speed tyres. The company says that it is the first Indian tyre brand to launch high-end run-flat tyres in the Indian market together with the ZR-rated tyres equipped with Calm technology. Ceat says that it is targeting customers in the luxury and high-performance segments with its new range.

CEAT says that its SportDrive ZR-rated tyres will be offered in 21-inch rim size and are designed to handle speeds of over 300kmph. The tyres also feature the company’s CALM technology which is says helps cut down on road noise and make the cabin quieter. The ZR range is priced between Rs 25000 to Rs 30000.

CEAT's new SPortDrive run-flat tyres are priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

The run-flat tyres, on the other hand, are offered in 17-inch and 18-inch sizes and ensure vehicle and passenger safety by allowing the vehicle to continue at considerable speeds even after a puncture. The pricing for Run-Flat tyres has been kept between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

The manufacturer says that the new range of tyres have been tested rigorously at testing facilities in Germany for adherence to high-performance standards.

CEAT says that the new range of tyres will be available across multiple cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, Madurai, Kerala, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad starting April 2025.