We List Out Few All-Terrain SUV Tyres That Are Ideal For Off-Roading

You presumably see an SUV with large wheels, huge wheel arches, and black cladding covering the back part of the car. Not to mention the spare wheel situated in the back and the SUV's customary upright appearance. And while roads in the nation have a good reputation, a bulk of them need repair and are uneven. Most people nowadays like travelling uncharted routes to experience fresh sights and less-travelled roads. The top SUVs on the market right now are available to provide thrills, and people pay special attention to the engine, fuel efficiency, and comfort of an SUV, but they should not overlook the tyres.

The tyre manufacturers often make superior tyres than their competitors, whether you use your Sports Utility Vehicle for city commuting or trips into the countryside on a regular basis. Because they are built of unique tread compounds and patterns, they provide a tight grip and enable safe braking while on the road. Let's look deeper into the specifications of these tyres for popular mid-range SUVs.

Yokohama Geolandar A/T G015

The all-new Geolandar A/T G015 takes things to the next level. The tyre has an excellent tread pattern and an aggressive shoulder block to readily handle massive chunks of wet mud. The tyre works equally well in snow, sand, pebbles, and gravel. Furthermore, the tread's deep grooves facilitate water evacuation. In contrast, a triple Polymer-Silica mix with orange oil ensures outstanding tread grip.

Furthermore, the tyre is said to have better road grip and durability. Under normal conditions, the tyre may last up to 50,000 km. Yokohama is available in several tyre sizes, as the diameter ranges from 15 inches to 18 inches.

Price: Rs. 6,570- Rs. 25,835

Michelin LTX Force

Michelin is a reputable manufacturer in the tyre sector and is widely regarded as a top option in the world for off-road travellers. Despite its high price, it deserves to be praised for its durability and quality. Its LTX Force is the finest option for trips to high slopes, ghats, or even uneven roads.

You'll stay on the ground thanks to incredible traction. There are three rim diameters to choose from- 15, 16, and 17 inches.

Price: Rs. 8,955 to Rs. 13,865 (approx.)

CEAT Czar AT

The 2020 Mahindra Thar OE tyre ensures effective grip on the harshest terrains as well as balanced traversal on asphalt. CEAT Czar AT tyre allows you to drive comfortably on highways and off-road. Its square-shaped shoulder block, along with an aggressive tread pattern, improves stability and traction on any surface.

The unique 2D tooth sipes provide excellent traction on wet and dry terrain, while deep grooves effectively fling away muck and water. Rim guards are useful for greater sidewall safety against potholes in the city and unexpected bumps in a rocky areas.

Price: Rs. 5,252 to Rs. 12,801 (approx.)

MRF Wanderer A/T All-Terrain

The popular MRF Wanderer A/T All-Terrain SUV tyre is made in the United States and is mostly recognised for its affordability, combining off-road performance with longevity. The tyre has an excellent tread pattern and a composite composition that is reinforced with N66 ply.

It boasts excellent off-road performance due to the staggered grooves on the tread, and its multi-layered, high-modulus carcass and sturdy sidewall guarantee that it lasts longer off-road. The tyre is available in a variety of wheel sizes (R15 to R18), making it appropriate for a variety of SUVs.

Price: Rs. 4,900 to Rs. 10,000 (approx.)

Hankook DynaPro AT M (RF10)

In a short period, this Korean company's tyres rapidly gained recognition in the off-road SUV tyre industry. This puncture-resistant 4x4 car tyre performs best on tough terrain. In addition to providing a rugged exterior, these tyres protect the car from bumps, break hits, and cuts.

It has a carcass and a reinforced under-tread gauge to protect it against off-road collisions. It has a jointless bead wire that ensures safety when travelling off-road under light strain.

Price: Rs. 8,527 (approx.)