Yokohama India Launches New Geolandar X-AT, Geolandar M/T G003 SUV Tyres
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 21, 2024
Highlights
Yokohama India has introduced two additions to its Geolandar series - the Geolandar X-AT and Geolandar M/T G003. Positioned between All Terrain and Mud Terrain, the Geolandar X-AT, according to the Yokohama, provides exceptional performance across diverse terrains including good traction and stability on both paved roads and off-road trails.
On the other hand, Yokohama says that the Geolandar M/T G003 tyres are designed specifically for loose terrains such as mud and slush. The company says that the tyre’s tread patterns have been designed to provide good amounts of traction on muddy trails, steep inclines, and rough terrain.
The Geolander M/T G003 is targeted at SUV owners wanting more off-roading prowess.
The company in the press release says that both the tyres feature enhanced wear resistance and side-cut resistance owing to a new sidewall design and compounds used in the tyre’s construction. Yokohama says that this will allow for a prolonged lifespan of the tyres and reduce the risk of punctures or damage.
Both tyres are being offered in a variety of sizes and are rated for use in mud and snow. Additionally, both come with rim protectors to reduce the risk of curb damage. The X-ATs are available in sizes ranging from 16 to 18 inches while the M/T G003 can be had in sizes ranging from 15 to 17 inches.
Yokohama claims the Geolander X-AT offers good performance both on and off the road.
Harinder Singh, CEO and MD of Yokohama India said, “The Geolandar X-AT and Geolandar M/T G003 represent the next-gen off-road tires, combining cutting-edge technology with Yokohama renowned quality and reliability. In line with our brand positioning of Celebrating the Motoring Lifestyle, these tires are engineered to exceed the expectations of motoring enthusiasts, delivering unmatched performance, safety, and economy. The new additions to the Geolandar series will undoubtedly elevate your motoring experience.”
Apart from these two new additions the Yokohama’s Geolandar series also includes three types of tyres currently.
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
