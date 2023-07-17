  • Home
Yokohama To Use "E+" Mark On Tyres For Electrified Vehicles

The first tyres to feature the branding will be launched in global markets later this year.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
17-Jul-23 04:09 PM IST
Highlights
  • "E+" mark to help identify tyres for electrified vehicles
  • First set with new badging to launch globally in Autumn 2023
  • Will be part of the premium ADVAN range

Tyre manufacturer Yokohama announced a new tyre nomenclature that it will put to use from the second half of 2023. The company has said that it will start branding tyres for electrified vehicles with a new "E+" mark for easier identification. Yokohama further states that electrified vehicles include strong hybrids, plug-in hybrids, electric vehicles and fuel-cell electric vehicles.
 

The “E+” mark will be incorporated into the tyre’s sidewall going forward as well as in the company’s product catelogues and website. The company said that its upcoming ADVAN Sport EV, an ultra-high-performance summer tyre, set to be launched in Europe later this year, will be the first to carry the mark.
 

Tyres used in electrified vehicles have some distinct characteristics compared to their standard counterparts. They must be able to handle the increased load associated with heavy electric batteries as well as withstand the high torque output of electric motors. Moreover, they should contribute to the vehicle's energy efficiency and extend its driving range.
 

Yokohama is already a supplier of original equipment (OE) tires for several electrified vehicle models, including cars like the BMW iX3, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, and Lexus RZ, as well as SUVs from Toyota Motor and Subaru, and mini-vehicles such as the Nissan Sakura and Mitsubishi Motors' eK X EV. 
 

Under its current medium-term business plan, Yokohama’s consumer tire business aims to maximise sales of high-value-added tires, particularly the ADVAN and GEOLANDAR brands. The company is also looking to further is development of tyres for electrified vehicles using advanced tech as well as feedback from customers. The company is developing tyres for electrified vehicles both for use by OEMs and for aftermarket fitment.

