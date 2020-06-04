Yokohama India Resumes Manufacturing Operations at Its Bahadurgarh Plant

Tyre manufacturer, Yokohama, has resumed operations at its plant in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. Yokohama's factory began operations and is keeping strict compliance with the safety directives and guidelines laid down by the government. The production is being scheduled in phases and the company has placed several security measures at factory floors, ensuring complete safety of the staff. The company has also fortified its standard operating practices in a bid to facilitate smooth progress of production lines.
Yokohama has also started re-opening its stores across the country where government restrictions have been lifted. The Yokohama Club Network or YCN is a specialised sales network which aims to provide world class experience to customers at the point of purchase. Yokohama is the original equipment supplier to automotive brands like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Nissan, Honda, Suzuki, Toyota and Mitsubishi as well.
Yokohama entered the Indian market in 2007 and achieved the 1 millionth tyre production mark in 2016. Further in April 2020, the company is scheduled to increase its production capacity in order to meet the increase in demand for Yokohama tyres.
