CEAT Introduces Sportrad and Crossrad Tyres in Indian Market

In a recent announcement, tyre manufacturer CEAT has elevated its two-wheeler tyre offerings with the introduction of a new range of steel radial tyres – Sportrad and Crossroad. These are designed to maximise the capabilities of high-performance motorcycles and help them to go around all terrains and turns and ensure full and smooth control to the rider. CEAT's Steel Rad tyres feature a steel-belted radial construction that will ensure smooth handling at high speeds, as claimed by the company.

In a video released by CEAT tyres on their social media, Arnab Banerjee, MD and CEO, states, “For the highways at high speed, we have the Sportrad tyres. Excellent stability while going straight. And even if you lean while cornering, excellent stability and grip because of the heightened contact patch. And if you're going to Arunachal, we have the crossrad. You can go off road. You will not have the cuts and brakes in the tyre because of the special compounds that have wounding to the tyre. So, whether it's on road or offroad, any place of the world, we are free to explore now with our sport rat and with our crossrad. And there's more coming in the future.”

The Sportrad platform, boasting an 80:20 on-off road bias, is set to make its debut in two sizes: 110/70ZR17 and 150/60ZR17. It is engineered for high-speed performance and exceptional cornering at a speed of 270 kmph. For enthusiasts of high-performance motorcycles like the KTM RC390, Duke 390, Bajaj Dominar 400, and TVS Apache RR310, the Sportrad series promises an unparalleled experience, priced at Rs. 12,500 for a set of tyres.

On the other hand, the Crossrad platform, with a 60/40 on-off split, currently offers a single size – 140/60R17. This series is designed to provide a multi-terrain, high-grip experience, catering to riders who enjoy diverse riding environments. The Crossrad series is compatible with popular motorcycles such as the Yamaha FZ Series and Suzuki Gixxer Series, with a pricing of Rs. 4,300 for a set of tyres. Moreover, the CEAT’s Indian Supercross Racing League will be held on 11th February 2024 at the EKA Arena in Gujarat.





Written by:- Ronit Agarwal