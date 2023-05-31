  • Home
CEAT And IARC Concludes 2nd Round Of Indian National Autocross Championship 2023 In Goa

The event took place at the Goa Engineering College Ground Farmagudi, Ponda, Goa, on April 29th and 30th, 2023
CEAT Limited, in collaboration with the Indian Automotive Racing Club (IARC), has successfully concluded the second round of the Indian National Autocross Championship 2023 and Time Attack event in Goa. This event took place at the Goa Engineering College Ground Farmagudi, Ponda, Goa, on April 29th and 30th, 2023, leaving spectators in awe of the high-speed racing and thrilling challenges that tested the participants of their driving skills.


Motor racing enthusiasts and fans from across came together to witness the spectacle. The competition comprised three categories: Pro-Expert, Pro-Amateur, and Amateur, each category featuring participants who showcased exceptional driving skills, resulting in intense and closely contested races. 

 


 

Lakshmi Narayanan B, the Chief Marketing Officer at CEAT, expressed his delight and said, “We are thrilled to be associated with such a successful event. CEAT believes in fostering innovation and contributing to the growth of the wider automotive industry and this event provided us with the opportunity to demonstrate the superlative performance of our tyres under high speed and various challenging situations on the road. We congratulate all the winners and participants, and we look forward to being part of such events in the future."

 

The conclusion of the 2nd round of the Indian National Autocross Championship 2023 and Time Attack event not only showcased the skills and determination of the participants but also highlighted CEAT's commitment to excellence in the automotive industry.

Trending Now