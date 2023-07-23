CEAT Indian Supercross League Rider Registrations Now Open

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, in partnership with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), has announced the opening of rider registration for its inaugural season. The season is scheduled from October to December 2023. The racing league will feature multiple rounds across various cities in India, showcasing four exciting racing categories: 450cc international riders only, 250cc international riders only, 250cc India-Asia mix, and 85cc junior class.

Also Read: India To Reopen Bids for Advanced Chemistry Cell Manufacturing PLI Scheme

In order to ensure fair participation, international riders need to provide a No Objection Letter/Certificates from their respective National Sporting Authorities (ASN)/National Federations for motorsport in favour of the FMSCI and SXI.

Interested riders can register by completing the Rider Registration form available on the official SXI website, www.indiansupercrossleague.com. The form requires riders to provide essential details, including personal information, racing experience, social media handles, endorsement and contract status, and relevant documentation.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Nightster X440 Name Trademarked In India; Launch Likely In 2024

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder and Director of Supercross India Pvt. Ltd. expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The Supercross Racing League is revolutionizing the sport, and we hope to attract riders from across the globe to seize the opportunity and be part of this historic rider's auction. This is your chance to showcase your talent, ignite the track, and propel India to new heights in the motorsport world. Don't miss out on this exhilarating opportunity!"

Sujith Kumar, Chairman of the Supercross Racing Commission of FMSCI, expressed his delight at the prospect of welcoming international riders to the league. He believes that their participation will bring a global perspective and enhance the competitiveness of Supercross racing in India, making the upcoming season an unforgettable fusion of diverse talents and thrilling racing action.