  • Home
  • News
  • India To Reopen Bids for Advanced Chemistry Cell Manufacturing PLI Scheme

India To Reopen Bids for Advanced Chemistry Cell Manufacturing PLI Scheme

The Indian Government is set to re-open bidding for the remaining 20 GWh Advanced Chemistry Cells manufacturing capacity.
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
22-Jul-23 05:52 PM IST
EV charging
Highlights
  • Ministry of Heavy Industry officials to consult stakeholders on July 24
  • Bids to open for remaining 20 GWh battery capacity under PLI scheme
  • Advanced Chemistry Cells find applications in multiple industries including automotive

The Indian government is set to reopen bidding for the Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC) production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme. The process will commence with a stakeholder consultation that will be held on July 24, 2023 to gather insights and recommendations prior to accepting any bids. The second round of bidding is being held for the balance 20GWh capacity currently unused from the Rs 18,100 crore PLI scheme for establishing a local battery cell manufacturing capacity of 50GWh in the country.

 

Also read: Tata To Build 40GWh EV Cell Gigafactory In The UK; Batteries To Be Supplied To JLR
 

The re-opening of bidding will allows potential applicants to submit bids for establishing a domestic manufacturing facility for advanced chemistry cells. Those with successful bids will qualify for incentives under the ACC PLI scheme.

ACCs find use in the battery packs designed for electric vehicles. (Representational image)

 

The original round of bidding for the scheme was held through late 2021 and into early 2022. The process ended with four companies being selected for the scheme - Ola Electric and Hyundai Global Motors Co. Ltd, both bidding for 20 GWh capacity each, and Reliance New Energy Solar and Rajesh Exports who received approval for 5 GWh each. This took total capacity to the full 50 GWh.

 

Also Read: JLR To Procure Battery Cells From Tata's Agratas; Targets Range Of Up To 730 KM For Future EVs

 

Hyundai Global Motors, however, were subsequently withdrawn from the scheme after Hyundai clarified that the entity bidding had no relation to the Hyundai Motor Company or its India entity. As a result, final allocations stood at 30 GWh.

 

Also read: BYD Proposal To Invest $1 Billion In India For EV Manufacturing Faces Hurdle: Report
 

Advanced Chemistry Cells are cutting-edge energy storage technologies capable of storing electric energy as electrochemical or chemical energy and converting it back as needed. The technology currently finds extensive use in electric vehicles, solar rooftops, consumer electronics and more. 

Related Articles
New Mini Cooper EV Cabin Revealed With Refreshed Design Approach
New Mini Cooper EV Cabin Revealed With Refreshed Design Approach
1 day ago
Fiat Topolino EV Specifications Revealed: Quadricycle Has 75 KM Range
Fiat Topolino EV Specifications Revealed: Quadricycle Has 75 KM Range
15 days ago
Gogoro To Open EV Battery Swapping Stations In Maharashtra Starting Late-2023
Gogoro To Open EV Battery Swapping Stations In Maharashtra Starting Late-2023
21 days ago
Tata Punch EV Spied Again: New Details Uncovered
Tata Punch EV Spied Again: New Details Uncovered
23 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner