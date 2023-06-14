JLR To Procure Battery Cells From Tata's Agratas; Targets Range Of Up To 730 KM For Future EVs

At its annual investor day conference, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) revealed that it has entered a partnership with the Tata Group Agratas Energy Storage Solutions for battery cell development and procurement. The carmaker is gearing to launch its first all-electric SUV globally in 2024 with plans in place to offer EVs across its entire portfolio, including turning Jaguar into an EV-only brand.

Also read: Tata Group, Gujarat Government Sign MoU For Lithium-Ion Cell Manufacturing Plant



The carmaker said Agratas will handle securing the raw materials as well as undertake the design and development of the lithium-ion cells and their testing and validation. JLR will meanwhile undertake testing of the cells for its applications as well as designing the battery modules and packs as well as undertake measures to repurpose battery packs for other applications.

The two companies will also collaborate to recycle end-of-life battery packs and cells.

JLR says that the battery packs will find applications across its three EV platforms –MLA, EMA and JEA. The MLA architecture currently underpins the Range Rover and supports conventional and electric powertrains. It is also the first platform to get an all-electric model which is due in 2024. The EMA architecture meanwhile will underpin future Land Rover models while the JEA platform will underpin all Jaguar models.

Also read: Jaguar Unveils Limited Edition E-Type ZP Collection: A Tribute to Racing Heritage



JLR is targeting to achieve double the range of its existing EVs in its upcoming models. As per the details shared during the investor meeting, JLR is looking to offer battery packs of up to 120 kWh in its upcoming EV models and targeting a range of up to 730 km on a full charge. The carmaker is also targeting faster charge times with its upcoming range. The carmaker indicated that it wants to achieve a fast charging rate that could add up to 320 km of range to its vehicles in just a 10-minute charge cycle.

The Range Rover will be JLR's first new-gen EV, with more battery-powered models planned for both Land Rover and Jaguar.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Its Refreshed Corporate Identity



Agratas, the Tata Group company, has signed an MoU with the government of Gujarat to set up a lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant in the state. The plant will have an initial capacity of 20 GWh, with plans to double capacity going forward.