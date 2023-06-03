  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Group, Gujarat Government Sign MoU For Lithium-Ion Cell Manufacturing Plant

Tata Group, Gujarat Government Sign MoU For Lithium-Ion Cell Manufacturing Plant

The plant will initially have a 20-gigawatt-hour capacity and will be set up at an investment of Rs 13,000 crore.
authorBy Carandbike Team
03-Jun-23 03:20 PM IST
Tata, Gujarat Govt.jpg
Highlights
  • New plant to be set-up at an initial investment of Rs 13,000 crore
  • Will have an initial production capacity of 20 GWh
  • Plant will come up in Sanand

The Tata Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat State Government to set up a lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant in the state. The new plant will be constructed at an initial investment of Rs 13,000 crore and will have a production capacity of 20 gigawatt-hours (GWh). The MoU was signed by Tata Group subsidiary Tata Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Private Limited and the Secretary of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, Vijay Nehra.

 

Also read: Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux Gets Upgraded 10.25-inch Touchscreen
 

The plant is said to be the first to manufacture lithium-ion cells in India and will be in Sanand, where Tata already owns two passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities following its recent takeover of Ford’s plant. As per a statement work on the plant will commence within the next three years and have an initial capacity of 20 GWh which could be expanded up to 40 GWh at a later stage.

The EV industry in India has been picking up steam in recent years, particularly in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments. Both segments have seen a boom in the number of EVs being offered with both legacy brands and new start-ups vying for a piece of the pie.

 

Also read: Auto Sales May 2023: Tata Motors Registered Cumulative Sales Of 74,973 Unit
 

In the four-wheeler EV segment, Tata has gone on to firmly set itself as the frontrunner targeting the mass market segments with its range of models such as the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The brand is also expected to further expand its EV line-up in the coming years. MG Motor India too has carved out a piece of the EV space with its ZS EV while Mahindra too has entered the market with its new XUV400.

 

Also read: 2023 Tata Altroz iCNG Review


The manufacturing of lithium-ion cells in India should help reduce costs in the long run as well as reducing the need to procure cells from outside the country. This could have a cascading effect by reducing prices for electric vehicles.

Related Articles
Tata Motors Group Sees A Growth Of 8% YoY In Global Sales In Q4 FY23
Tata Motors Group Sees A Growth Of 8% YoY In Global Sales In Q4 FY23
23 days ago
Tata's Air India Proposes To Buy AirAsia India
Tata's Air India Proposes To Buy AirAsia India
1 year ago
Tata Group Considers Manufacturing Semiconductors: Report
Tata Group Considers Manufacturing Semiconductors: Report
2 years ago
Coronavirus: Tata Group Donates 20 Tata Winger Ambulances And 100 Ventilators To BMC Mumbai
Coronavirus: Tata Group Donates 20 Tata Winger Ambulances And 100 Ventilators To BMC Mumbai
3 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.8
10
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre for sale

2017 Mahindra Scorpio

wishlist
  • 49,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.50 L
₹ 21,277/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.1
10
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 G CVT for sale

2014 Toyota Corolla Altis

wishlist
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.4
10
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD for sale

2015 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Tata Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now