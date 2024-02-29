Login

Tata Group Confirms Somerset As Location For 40GWh UK Battery Cell Facility

The battery manufacturing facility will be established at a cost of over Rs 42,000 crore and will supply batteries to Tata Motors and JLR.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 29, 2024

  • Plant to be set up at the Gravity Smart Campus near Bridgwater, Somerset
  • Tata Group investing over Rs 42,000 crore into new plant
  • Company is also setting up a battery facility in India

The Tata Group has selected a site near Somerset in England to set up its 40GWh battery manufacturing facility under its Tata Agratas subsidiary. The facility, set to be constructed at a cost of over Rs 42,000 crore, will develop and manufacture both lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) chemistry battery cells with its main clients being Tata Motors and JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover).

 

Also read: Tata To Build 40GWh EV Cell Gigafactory In The UK; Batteries To Be Supplied To JLR
 

Commenting on the battery cell plant, Tom Flack, CEO, Agratas, said, “Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to Somerset, helping to supercharge Britain’s transition to electric mobility whilst creating thousands of jobs in the process.”

The battery facility will initially supply cells to JLR and Tata Motors and offer end-to-end solutions including battery recyling.

 

Also Read: JLR To Procure Battery Cells From Tata's Agratas; Targets Range Of Up To 730 KM For Future EVs

 

The Tata Group had announced its plans to establish the new battery manufacturing facility in the UK last year. Tata Agratas says that the new facility will create up to 4,000 new jobs at the plant itself and thousands more in the supply chain. The plant, once operational, will be the largest battery plant in the country.

 

Aside from developing battery cells for passenger vehicles, Tata Agratas has said that the company will also look to develop battery cells for applications in two-wheelers, commercial vehicles as well as for commercial energy storage solutions.

 

Also read: Tata Group, Gujarat Government Sign MoU For Lithium-Ion Cell Manufacturing Plant
 

Future Tata EVs will use cells supplied by Tata Agratas with the battery cell subsidiary also opening a plant in India.

 

Set to begin production in 2026, Tata’s cell plant will also house a battery recycling unit, which will help the conglomerate secure vital raw materials and establish a circular economy. The group is also targeting the use of renewable energy for 100 per cent of the cell plant’s power needs.

 

Also read: Tata Avinya EVs To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
 

Closer to home, Tata Agratas is also set to open a battery cell production facility in the state of Gujarat. The company has entered into a MoU with the state government with the plant to have an initial capacity of up to 20 GWh with plans to double capacity going forward.

 

Image credit

