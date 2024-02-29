Tata Group Confirms Somerset As Location For 40GWh UK Battery Cell Facility
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 29, 2024
Highlights
- Plant to be set up at the Gravity Smart Campus near Bridgwater, Somerset
- Tata Group investing over Rs 42,000 crore into new plant
- Company is also setting up a battery facility in India
The Tata Group has selected a site near Somerset in England to set up its 40GWh battery manufacturing facility under its Tata Agratas subsidiary. The facility, set to be constructed at a cost of over Rs 42,000 crore, will develop and manufacture both lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) chemistry battery cells with its main clients being Tata Motors and JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover).
Also read: Tata To Build 40GWh EV Cell Gigafactory In The UK; Batteries To Be Supplied To JLR
Commenting on the battery cell plant, Tom Flack, CEO, Agratas, said, “Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to Somerset, helping to supercharge Britain’s transition to electric mobility whilst creating thousands of jobs in the process.”
The battery facility will initially supply cells to JLR and Tata Motors and offer end-to-end solutions including battery recyling.
Also Read: JLR To Procure Battery Cells From Tata's Agratas; Targets Range Of Up To 730 KM For Future EVs
The Tata Group had announced its plans to establish the new battery manufacturing facility in the UK last year. Tata Agratas says that the new facility will create up to 4,000 new jobs at the plant itself and thousands more in the supply chain. The plant, once operational, will be the largest battery plant in the country.
Aside from developing battery cells for passenger vehicles, Tata Agratas has said that the company will also look to develop battery cells for applications in two-wheelers, commercial vehicles as well as for commercial energy storage solutions.
Also read: Tata Group, Gujarat Government Sign MoU For Lithium-Ion Cell Manufacturing Plant
Future Tata EVs will use cells supplied by Tata Agratas with the battery cell subsidiary also opening a plant in India.
Set to begin production in 2026, Tata’s cell plant will also house a battery recycling unit, which will help the conglomerate secure vital raw materials and establish a circular economy. The group is also targeting the use of renewable energy for 100 per cent of the cell plant’s power needs.
Also read: Tata Avinya EVs To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
Closer to home, Tata Agratas is also set to open a battery cell production facility in the state of Gujarat. The company has entered into a MoU with the state government with the plant to have an initial capacity of up to 20 GWh with plans to double capacity going forward.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19409 second ago
Toyota has received certification for its e-Drive EV transaxle that forms a part of the drive system of hybrid, all-electric and fuel-cell electirc vehicles.
-18675 second ago
The Creta N Line has a revised face and cosmetic add-ons for a sportier look and may also get some mechanical upgrades
-15784 second ago
Unlike its larger siblings, the Avenger 4xe features a mild hybrid system in place of a plug-in hybrid powertrain
-13310 second ago
Carmakers will be doubling down on SUV launches to cater to the rising demand
-11225 second ago
As per reports, the company has decided to pull the plug on the project and focus on developing generative artificial intelligence.
-11054 second ago
The Hyundai Creta facelift was also recently made available at the CSD stores
-9698 second ago
The long-awaited second model line from Ather Energy will be revealed in full at the firm’s Community Day event.
-5512 second ago
A recent study from Frost & Sullivan had also declared the Kia Sonet Diesel has the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in its segment.
16 hours ago
The company revealed in its preliminary results submissions for 2023 that its first EV was delayed by a year.
18 hours ago
The Seal will be BYD’s third all-electric model for India following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.
1 day ago
Tata Safari received a thorough update last year
1 day ago
In a year that saw Tata Motors extend its lead in India’s passenger electric car market, Kulkarni and his team formalised two pivotal decisions that will shape the future of Tata’s EV division.
1 day ago
Tata's affordable EV was the people's choice as EV of the Year ahead of more expensive luxury EVs from Europe.
7 days ago
Tata Motors has equipped the Tigor iCNG with an automated manual transmission in a bid to make it the most practical city runabout.
14 days ago
A facelift of the subcompact SUV with additional safety features was launched late last year and this has helped it get an even better score than earlier.