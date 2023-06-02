  • Home
  Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux Gets Upgraded 10.25-inch Touchscreen

Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux Gets Upgraded 10.25-inch Touchscreen

Range-topping variant of the Nexon EV Max now equipped with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen, voice assistant and more.
02-Jun-23
Highlights
  • Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux now gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen
  • Priced from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Now gets wireless smartphone connectivity and a voice assistant with regional language support

Tata Motors has updated the fully-loaded Nexon EV Max with a new infotainment system and additional connectivity features. Priced from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux now packs in a 10.25-inch high-definition touchscreen – bigger than the previously available 7.0-inch unit, which is what lower variants continue to feature.

 

Also read: Auto Sales May 2023: Tata Motors Registered Cumulative Sales Of 74,973 Unit
 

The upgraded infotainment system also brings some new features and a new user interface. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is now supported wirelessly and the new infotainment unit also has a built-in voice assistant with support for six languages and over 180 voice commands. Tata says the XZ+ Lux now also gets an upgraded high-definition reverse camera along with a tweaked audio system for improved sound quality.

New infotainment system gets a new user interface and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

 

Also read: 2023 Tata Altroz iCNG Review

 

The remainder of the equipment list remains unchanged from the outgoing XZ+ Lux variant. You still get kit such as an air purifier, wireless phone charger, a sunroof, auto headlamps and wipers, ventilated front seats and connected car features. Safety kit includes ESC, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring, hill start assist and hill descent control.

New display is a high-definition unit with Tata saying the reverse camera, too, is upgraded for HD output.

 

Under the skin, there are no updates to the electric SUV’s powertrain. It continues with a 40.5 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor delivering a peak 141 bhp and 250 Nm. Claimed range, too, is the same at 453 km (MIDC cycle).

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Group Sees A Growth Of 8% YoY In Global Sales In Q4 FY23


Tata says that it is now accepting bookings for the updated XZ+ Lux variants.

Tata Nexon EV Max
Starts at ₹ 16.49 Lakh
0
8.4
10
c&b expert Rating

