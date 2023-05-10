Tata Motors Group Sees A Growth Of 8% YoY In Global Sales In Q4 FY23

The Tata Motors Group has released its global quarterly sales figures for Q4 FY23. The group reported a total sales figure of 3,61,361 units in the quarter. The sales figure for the entire group saw a growth of 8 per cent year-over-year, as compared to the sales figures of Q4 FY22.



The passenger vehicle business of Tata Motors saw a global sales figure of 1,35,654 units in Q4 FY23. The figure grew by 10 per cent year-over-year, thanks to the launch of several new variants across its product range. The commercial vehicle business on the other hand saw a decline in sales by 3 per cent year-over-year, as it sold 1,18,321 units globally, including the Tata Daewoo range.

Global wholesales for Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) was 1,07,386 units in Q4 FY23. Within JLR, the Jaguar brand reported a sales figure of 15,499 for the quarter, while Land Rover managed to move 91,887 units in the same period. The overall sales figure for JLR also included sales for CJLR (a joint venture between JLR & Chery Automobiles), which were 12,737 units in the quarter.