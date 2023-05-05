  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Tiago EV Deliveries Cross 10,000 Mark In Four Months Since Launch

Tata Tiago EV Deliveries Cross 10,000 Mark In Four Months Since Launch

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. reports that the company delivered its 10,000th Tiago EV in less than four months, since the car was launched.
authorBy carandbike Team
05-May-23 05:55 PM IST
null
Highlights
  • Over 10,000 units of Tata Tiago EV delivered
  • It was launched less than four months ago
  • Deliveries began in February 2023

The fact that Tata Motors has a definite first mover advantage when it comes passenger electric vehicles in India. This can be corroborated by the fact that the Tata Tiago EV, which was launched less than four months ago, now celebrates the 10,000th customer delivery. So, over 10,000 units of the Tiago EV have been sold since it was launched. The Tiago EV was also the fastest booked EV in the country, racking up 10,000 booking within 24 hours

 

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV Review 

Tata says that the Tiago EV is on sale in 491 cities across India and has covered 11.2 million kilometres, along with saving 1.6 million grams of CO2 emissions. As per Tata, there are over 1,200 units of the Tiago EV which have been driven over 3,000 km and 600+ units have done over 4,000 km, on Indian roads. Over 90 per cent of charging is done by owners at home and all Tiago EV customers, put together, have managed to save over Rs. 7 crore worth of running costs, when compared to regular ICE cars. 

 

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV Deliveries Commence

 

The Tiago.ev is offered in various combinations of IP67 rated battery packs (water and dust resistant) and charging options including a 24kWh battery pack, delivering a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 315 km for longer daily driving needs and a 19.2kWh battery pack for short and frequent trips, delivering an MIDC range of 257 km. Tata offers a warranty of 8 years or 160,000km on the liquid cooled battery and electric motor on the Tiago EV.  

So far, Tata Tiago had a run with no immediate rival. But, with the coming of the MG Comet, things will shake up in the affordable passenger EV segment. Do watch this space for a comparison of the Tata Tiago EV and the MG Comet.  

Related Articles
MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV vs Citroën ëC3: Specifications Comparison
MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV vs Citroën ëC3: Specifications Comparison
8 days ago
Tata Tiago EV Deliveries Commence
Tata Tiago EV Deliveries Commence
3 months ago
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz Racer, Tiago EV Blitz Debut With Sportier Looks, Enhanced Performance
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz Racer, Tiago EV Blitz Debut With Sportier Looks, Enhanced Performance
4 months ago
Tata Motors Targets Delivering 20,000 Tiago EVs To Customers Within Five Months
Tata Motors Targets Delivering 20,000 Tiago EVs To Customers Within Five Months
4 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Skoda
Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
18.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹40,874
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
8.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹18,477
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Mahindra XUV500 W10 AWD
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Mahindra
XUV500 W10 AWD
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
12.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹27,436
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now