Tata Tiago EV Deliveries Cross 10,000 Mark In Four Months Since Launch

The fact that Tata Motors has a definite first mover advantage when it comes passenger electric vehicles in India. This can be corroborated by the fact that the Tata Tiago EV, which was launched less than four months ago, now celebrates the 10,000th customer delivery. So, over 10,000 units of the Tiago EV have been sold since it was launched. The Tiago EV was also the fastest booked EV in the country, racking up 10,000 booking within 24 hours .

Tata says that the Tiago EV is on sale in 491 cities across India and has covered 11.2 million kilometres, along with saving 1.6 million grams of CO2 emissions. As per Tata, there are over 1,200 units of the Tiago EV which have been driven over 3,000 km and 600+ units have done over 4,000 km, on Indian roads. Over 90 per cent of charging is done by owners at home and all Tiago EV customers, put together, have managed to save over Rs. 7 crore worth of running costs, when compared to regular ICE cars.

The Tiago.ev is offered in various combinations of IP67 rated battery packs (water and dust resistant) and charging options including a 24kWh battery pack, delivering a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 315 km for longer daily driving needs and a 19.2kWh battery pack for short and frequent trips, delivering an MIDC range of 257 km. Tata offers a warranty of 8 years or 160,000km on the liquid cooled battery and electric motor on the Tiago EV.

So far, Tata Tiago had a run with no immediate rival. But, with the coming of the MG Comet, things will shake up in the affordable passenger EV segment. Do watch this space for a comparison of the Tata Tiago EV and the MG Comet.