Tata Tiago EV Deliveries Commence

Tata Motors has announced that it has commenced deliveries of the all-electric Tiago EV. The company revealed that it had delivered the first 2,000 units of the electric hatchback to customers across 133 cities in India on the first day.

The Tiago EV (or Tiago.ev as Tata calls it) was launched in India in October last year at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices were valid for the first 10,000 units of the hatchback which was later extended to the first 20,000 units. The EV has received a strong response from Indian customers with the first 10,000 units booked within the first day and that number now past the 20,000 unit mark.

Commenting on the customer response received for the Tiago.ev, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "The launch of the Tiago.ev was aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs by democratising the Indian EV market and we are happy to announce that we are on the right path with this product, with cars retailed across 133 cities on the back of a robust sales network.”

The Tiago EV is available with a choice of battery packs and charging options spread across four trim levels – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux. The base XE is available solely with a 19.2 kWh battery pack with the XT variant getting the option for a larger 24 kWh unit.

The XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux are only offered with the larger battery pack. The model gets a 3.3 kW AC charger as standard with buyers for the top variants able to option a more powerful 7.2 kW unit. The 19.2 kWh battery offers a claimed range of up to 250 km on a full charge with the larger unit upping it to 315 km (MIDC).