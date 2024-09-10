Login
Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV & Tiago EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 3 Lakh

The reduced prices are only applicable till October 31, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Tata also offering complimentary charging for 6 months to all Tata EV customers
  • Nexon EV starting price reduced by almost Rs 2 lakh
  • Punch EV starting price reduced by Rs 1 lakh

Having rolled out temporary price cuts for its range of internal combustion cars, Tata Motors has now announced discounts for some of its all-electric vehicles. The Punch EV, Nexon EV and Tiago EV are being offered with prices slashed by up to Rs 3 lakh depending on the model and variant. The revised prices are valid till October 31, 2024.
 

Also read: Tata Motors Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh On Cars and SUVs
 

Tata Nexon EV long term 21a

The Nexon EV offers the largest discount with prices across variants reduced by up to Rs 3 lakh. The prices of the entry Nexon EV now start at Rs 12.50 lakh (ex-showroom) down from Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV is offered with two powertrain options - a 95 kW electric motor paired with a 30 kWh battery or a more powerful 106.4 kW electric motor paired with a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack.
 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Punch EV IDC Range Figures Revised: Check Out New Range Data

 

Meanwhile, the Punch EV sees prices slashed by up to Rs 1.20 lakh depending on the variant. Prices of the Punch EV for the period up to October 31 now start at Rs 9.99 lakh - down by Rs 1 lakh. As with the Nexon EV, the Punch EV is also offered with two powertrain options - a 60 kW motor paired with a 25 kWh battery or a 90 kWh motor paired with a 35 kWh battery pack.

Tata Punch EV 1

The Tiago EV, meanwhile does not attract substantial benefits with prices of variants reduced by only up to Rs 40,000. Prices for the Tiago EV continue to start from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here too buyers can pick between two powertrain options.  Buyers can opt for either a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack depending on the variant selected. The former is paired with a 45 kW motor while the larger pack is paired with a 55 kW unit.
 

Also read: Tata Nexon EV Long-Term Report: 3,500 km In India’s Best-Selling Passenger EV
 

The Tigor EV and the recently-launched Curvv EV are not being offered with discounted pricing.
 

Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tiago CNG 40

Tata has also said that it is offering its EV customers six months of free charging at any of its over 5,500 Tata Power charging stations.
 

Also read: Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.99 Lakh
 

“With these special, limited period prices, we are breaking the high acquisition cost barrier for EVs, and bringing EV prices closer to similar petrol and/or diesel-powered vehicles. Customers now have the perfect opportunity to start enjoying our new age, high-performance, zero-emission and zero-noise EVs, which also offer low running costs and greater driving comfort. Customers will additionally benefit immensely from the complimentary public charging offering at Tata Power chargers,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

