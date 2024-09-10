Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV & Tiago EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 3 Lakh

Having rolled out temporary price cuts for its range of internal combustion cars, Tata Motors has now announced discounts for some of its all-electric vehicles. The Punch EV, Nexon EV and Tiago EV are being offered with prices slashed by up to Rs 3 lakh depending on the model and variant. The revised prices are valid till October 31, 2024.



The Nexon EV offers the largest discount with prices across variants reduced by up to Rs 3 lakh. The prices of the entry Nexon EV now start at Rs 12.50 lakh (ex-showroom) down from Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV is offered with two powertrain options - a 95 kW electric motor paired with a 30 kWh battery or a more powerful 106.4 kW electric motor paired with a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack.



Meanwhile, the Punch EV sees prices slashed by up to Rs 1.20 lakh depending on the variant. Prices of the Punch EV for the period up to October 31 now start at Rs 9.99 lakh - down by Rs 1 lakh. As with the Nexon EV, the Punch EV is also offered with two powertrain options - a 60 kW motor paired with a 25 kWh battery or a 90 kWh motor paired with a 35 kWh battery pack.

The Tiago EV, meanwhile does not attract substantial benefits with prices of variants reduced by only up to Rs 40,000. Prices for the Tiago EV continue to start from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here too buyers can pick between two powertrain options. Buyers can opt for either a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack depending on the variant selected. The former is paired with a 45 kW motor while the larger pack is paired with a 55 kW unit.



The Tigor EV and the recently-launched Curvv EV are not being offered with discounted pricing.



Tata has also said that it is offering its EV customers six months of free charging at any of its over 5,500 Tata Power charging stations.



“With these special, limited period prices, we are breaking the high acquisition cost barrier for EVs, and bringing EV prices closer to similar petrol and/or diesel-powered vehicles. Customers now have the perfect opportunity to start enjoying our new age, high-performance, zero-emission and zero-noise EVs, which also offer low running costs and greater driving comfort. Customers will additionally benefit immensely from the complimentary public charging offering at Tata Power chargers,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.