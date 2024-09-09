Tata Motors Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh On Cars and SUVs

Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to Rs 2.05 lakh on many models across its lineup. The benefits include a cash discount of up to Rs 1.8 lakh. These include vehicles such as the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Called ‘Festival Of Cars’ the benefits have been rolled out in preparation for the festive season. Tata has stated that the offers do not apply to its EVs and that they are only valid till October 31.

The Tata Safari receives the highest price cuts across the range

Announcing the Festival of Cars, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said, “As the festive season unfolds, we are delighted to present a spectacular array of enticing offers for our valued customers. With total benefits of up to ₹ 2.05 Lakh on ICE vehicles, this year’s festive celebration includes limited-time attractive price reductions, along with attractive exchange and cash benefits, making it the perfect moment to embrace the spirit of new beginnings.”

Vehicle Starting Price (ex-showroom) Price Reduction (different for each variant) Tiago Rs 4.99 lakh Up to Rs 65,000 Tigor Rs 5.99 lakh Up to Rs 30,000 Altroz Rs 6.49 lakh Up to Rs 45,000 Nexon Rs 7.99 lakh Up to Rs 80,000 Harrier Rs 14.99 lakh Up to Rs 1,60,000 Safari Rs 15.99 lakh Up to Rs 1,80,000

After the price reduction, the Tiago can be had for a starting price of Rs 5 lakh, and is offered with a price cut of up to Rs 65,000 depending on the variant opted. The Tigor compact sedan, however, gets a lower price cut of up to Rs 30,000 depending on the variants and can now be had for as low as Rs 6 lakh. The highest price cuts are offered on the Harrier (up to Rs 1.60 lakh) and the Safari (up to Rs 1.80 lakh) which now start at Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh.

Furthermore, customers can avail of discounts of up to Rs 45,00 on the Altroz and Rs 80,000 on the Nexon. The Nexon continues to be offered for as low as Rs 7.99 lakh while the Altroz now starts at a lower Rs 6.5 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom). The brand has stated that benefits of up to Rs 45,000 aside from the price cuts will be offered.