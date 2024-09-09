Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata CurvvHyundai New AlcazarMaserati GranTurismoBYD M6Aston Martin Vantage
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MG Windsor EVBYD M6Kia EV9Audi New Q7Hyundai New Kona Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tata Motors Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh On Cars and SUVs

The benefits are offered on vehicles such as the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors is offering discounts and benefits on its vehicle lineup.
  • Benefits of up to Rs 2.05 lakh are being offered.
  • Valid till October 31.

Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to Rs 2.05 lakh on many models across its lineup. The benefits include a cash discount of up to Rs 1.8 lakh. These include vehicles such as the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Called ‘Festival Of Cars’ the benefits have been rolled out in preparation for the festive season. Tata has stated that the offers do not apply to its EVs and that they are only valid till October 31.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Punch EV IDC Range Figures Revised: Check Out New Range Data

Safari Main

The Tata Safari receives the highest price cuts across the range

 

Announcing the Festival of Cars, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said, “As the festive season unfolds, we are delighted to present a spectacular array of enticing offers for our valued customers. With total benefits of up to ₹ 2.05 Lakh on ICE vehicles, this year’s festive celebration includes limited-time attractive price reductions, along with attractive exchange and cash benefits, making it the perfect moment to embrace the spirit of new beginnings.”

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter S(O)+, S+ AMT Launched In India; Get a Sunroof

VehicleStarting Price (ex-showroom)Price Reduction (different for each variant)
TiagoRs 4.99 lakhUp to Rs 65,000
TigorRs 5.99 lakhUp to Rs 30,000
AltrozRs 6.49 lakhUp to Rs 45,000
NexonRs 7.99 lakhUp to Rs 80,000
HarrierRs 14.99 lakhUp to Rs 1,60,000
SafariRs 15.99 lakhUp to Rs 1,80,000

After the price reduction, the Tiago can be had for a starting price of Rs 5 lakh, and is offered with a price cut of up to Rs 65,000 depending on the variant opted. The Tigor compact sedan, however, gets a lower price cut of up to Rs 30,000 depending on the variants and can now be had for as low as Rs 6 lakh. The highest price cuts are offered on the Harrier (up to Rs 1.60 lakh) and the Safari (up to Rs 1.80 lakh) which now start at Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh.

 

Furthermore, customers can avail of discounts of up to Rs 45,00 on the Altroz and Rs 80,000 on the Nexon. The Nexon continues to be offered for as low as Rs 7.99 lakh while the Altroz now starts at a lower Rs 6.5 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom). The brand has stated that benefits of up to Rs 45,000 aside from the price cuts will be offered. 

# Tata Motors# Tata Nexon# Tata Altroz# Tata Tiago# Tata Tigor# Tata Altroz Car# Tata Harrier# Tata Safari# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • It is World EV Day today, and we list down all the actions seen in the electric vehicle space this year from Indian automakers and international brands.
    World EV Day 2024: From Rolls-Royce Spectre To Tata Punch EV; Electric Cars Launched In India This Year
  • Last year, the Tata Safari and Harrier received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP under the Safer Cars For India initiative.
    Tata Motors Bags Global NCAP Safer Choice Award For Safari And Harrier
  • The Tata Curvv is offered in eight trim levels, three engine options and six exterior colour schemes.
    Tata Curvv ICE: Variants, Features, Price Explained
  • With prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, deliveries for the vehicle are slated to commence from September 12
    Tata Curvv ICE: In Pictures
  • India’s top three carmakers all posted a decline in sales compared to the same period last year.
    Auto Sales August 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata See Sales Decline; Kia, Toyota Report Growth

Latest News

  • The eMAX7 is essentially the rebadged BYD M6 sold in some global markets which is an upgraded e6 MPV.
    BYD e6 Facelift To Be Named eMAX 7 In India
  • The benefits are offered on vehicles such as the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari
    Tata Motors Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh On Cars and SUVs
  • A fully electric compact crossover, the Elroq is based on the same platform as the larger Enyaq. But will debut a newer design language from the Czech carmaker.
    Skoda Elroq Teased In Design Sketch Ahead Of October Debut
  • Several brands are expected to strengthen their EV portfolios in the Indian market before the end of the financial year. Here’s what to expect.
    World EV Day 2024: Upcoming EVs To Launch In India In FY2025
  • It is World EV Day today, and we list down all the actions seen in the electric vehicle space this year from Indian automakers and international brands.
    World EV Day 2024: From Rolls-Royce Spectre To Tata Punch EV; Electric Cars Launched In India This Year
  • First significant update for the Alcazar comes with a comprehensively redesigned exterior, feature additions to the cabin, and two powertrain choices.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
  • On the occasion of World EV Day 2024, we rank the top 10 electric cars and SUVs on sale in India based on their highest claimed range figures as per the WLTP cycle.
    World EV Day 2024: Top 10 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India
  • The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will feature some notable design changes and will receive a range of new features over its predecessor
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Triumph is expected to debut a derivative of the Speed 400 on September 17 at Aerocity, New Delhi
    Triumph Speed 400 Lineup To Expand With Launch Of New Variant On September 17
  • The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will feature some notable design changes and will receive a range of new features over its predecessor
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Motors Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh On Cars and SUVs
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved