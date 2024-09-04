Tata Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Punch EV IDC Range Figures Revised: Check Out New Range Data

Tata Motors has announced revised range figures for its range of EVs. The new range figures come in the wake of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways implementing new regulations for MIDC range testing. The claimed MIDC range of EVs previously only comprised of figures for intra-city driving but will now be calculated on the basis of range in the city and on the highway. The new MIDC figures will become applicable for all Tata EVs from September 10, 2024.



Important announcement on driving range. pic.twitter.com/eOzvoKt0cl — TATA.ev (@Tataev) September 3, 2024

Tata also shared the parameters used for MIDC testing in the city and highway as well as sharing C75 Range, the latter being the brand’s claimed real-world range of its EVs.



Tata Curvv EV: Revised Range

The Curvv EV initially offered up to 585 km of range for the 55 kWh battery pack variants and up to 502 km of range with the smaller 45 kWh unit. This has now been revised to 502 km for the 55 kWh models under the new city plus highway test cycle while the 45 kWh pack-equipped variants now offer up to 430 km of range.



Tata Curvv MIDC (Old) MIDC (New) C75 (Claimed real world) 55 kWh 585 km 502 km 400-425 km 45 kWh 502 km 430 km 330-350 km

Coming to real-world use Tata claims that the Curvv EV 55 kWh will offer users between 400-425 km of range. Meanwhile, the Curvv EV 45 kWh will offer anywhere between 330-350 km of real-world range.



Tata Nexon EV: Revised Range

It is a similar case for the Nexon as well with the Nexon EV 40.5 kWh’s MIDC range being reduced from a claimed 465 km down to 390 km. The Nexon EV 30 kWh, meanwhile, sees range reduced from a claimed 325 km to 275 km.



Tata Nexon EV MIDC (Old) MIDC (New) C75 (Claimed real world) 40.5 kWh 465 km 390 km 290-310 km 30 kWh 325 km 275 km 210-230 km

Tata however claims that customers could expect a range of between 290-310 km for the Nexon EV 40.5 kWh and around 210-230 km from the Nexon EV 30 kWh.



Tata Punch EV: Revised Range



For the Punch EV, the new regulations see the claimed range reduced from 421 km to 365 km for the 35 kWh battery pack-equipped variants. The Punch EV 25 kWh meanwhile now offers a claimed MIDC range of 265 km - down from 315 km. In terms of real-world use, Tata claims a range of between 270-290 km for the 35 kWh and between 190-210 km for the 25 kWh models.



Tata Punch EV MIDC (Old) MIDC (New) C75 (Claimed real world) 35 kWh 421 km 365 km 270-290 km 25 kWh 315 km 265 km 190-210 km

Tata Tiago EV: Revised Range



The Tiago EV will now offer a claimed MIDC range of 275 km for the 24 kWh variants - down from 315 km while the 19.2 kWh variants are good for a claimed 221 km (MIDC). In terms of real-world use the Tiago EV 24 kWh is said to offer between 190-210 km of range while the smaller battery pack variant will do between 150-160 km on a single charge.



Tata Tiago EV MIDC (Old) MIDC (New) C75 (Claimed real world) 24 kWh 315 km 275 km 190-210 km 19.2 kWh 250 km 221 km 150-160 km

MIDC Testing Parameters

Tata also revealed the testing standard for MIDC range calculations. As per the company, MIDC range is calculated using some fixed parameters including speed, vehicle loading and air conditioning. MIDC range testing is conducted with the air-con switched off and with a vehicle carrying a load of 150 kg. The city cycle sees the vehicle speed capped at 50 kmph while on the highway the speed is capped at 90 kmph. The test is also conducted in ambient temperatures of between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius.



For its C75 figures, Tata says that the max speed is upped to 120 kmph on the highway while the ambient temperatures range from as low as 10 degrees Celsius up to 40 degrees. Additionally, the vehicle load is also increased to up to 250 kg and the car's multiple regeneration modes are also factored in.



Tata however says that its claimed real-world range figures are not applicable for all use cases.