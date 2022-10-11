Tata Tiago EV Bags Over 10,000 Bookings On Day 1

Tata Motors has announced bagging over 10,000 bookings for its newly launched electric vehicle, the Tiago EV. Launch on September 30, 2022, the Tata Tiago EV is the company’s most affordable electric vehicle and has been launched at a special introductory price of Rs. 8.49 lakh to Rs. 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India) which will be valid for the first 10,000 customers. However, to celebrate the amazing response, the company has extended the introductory pricing for an additional 10,000 customers. Tata had said that out of these first 10,000 units, 2000 vehicles will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

Extending the introductory offer, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Tiago.ev and thank our customers for embarking on the EV journey. To acknowledge the passion to go EV and to firmly support the mass adoption of EVs we have decided to extend the introductory pricing to an additional 10,000 customers.”

Interested customers can book the Tiago EV for a token amount of Rs. 21,000, at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or online. The company has said that the car will be on display across leading malls across major cities in October 2022, while customer test drives will be available from late December 2022, onwards. Deliveries, however, will only commence from January 2023 onwards.

The Tata Tiago EV can offer a claimed range of up to 315 km (MIDC).

Tata Motors is offering the Tiago EV with a choice of two battery packs. Buyers can opt for either a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack. The former offers a claimed range of up to 250 km per charge (MIDC) while the larger pack offers a range of up to 315 km (MIDC). The electric motor output also varies depending on the battery pack. The smaller unit is paired with a 45 kW motor that develops 105 Nm of peak torque while the larger pack comes paired with a stronger 55 kW motor developing 114 Nm. The battery pack comes with an 8-year/1.6 lakh km warranty and is IP67-rated.

In terms of features, the Tiago EV gets auto climate control and ZConnect connected car technology with 45 connected features – a feature not available in the internal combustion Tiago as standard. Other features on offer include a 7.0-inch touchscreen, cruise control (first on the Tiago), auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a cooled glovebox, tyre pressure monitoring and a Harman audio system.