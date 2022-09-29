Tata Tiago EV: All You Need To Know

Tata Motors expands its electric vehicle range in the country with the newly launched Tata Tiago EV. Based on the Ziptron technology, the Tata Tiago EV is the third electric product from the Indian carmaker after the Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV. The newest electric vehicle is also the most affordable EV in the country right now with prices starting at Rs. 8.49 lakh and going up to Rs. 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India), however, these prices are limited for the first 10,000 bookings.

Tata Tiago EV Prices (ex-showroom, India)

Variant Battery Pack Charger Type Price XE 19.2 kWh 3.3kW AC Rs. 8.49 lakh XT 19.2 kWh 3.3kW AC Rs. 9.09 lakh XT 24 kWh 3.3kW AC Rs. 9.99 lakh XZ+ 24 kWh 3.3kW AC Rs. 10.79 lakh XZ+ Tech Lux 24 kWh 3.3kW AC Rs. 11.29 lakh XZ+ 24 kWh 7.2kW AC Rs. 11.29 lakh XZ+ 24 kWh 7.2kW AC Rs. 11.79 lakh