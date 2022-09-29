Tata Tiago EV: All You Need To Know
The Tata Tiago EV is the third electric model from the Indian carmaker after the Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV.
Highlights
- Tata Motors expands its electric vehicle range in the country.
- Tata Tiago EV is based on the Ziptron technology.
- The newest electric vehicle is also the most affordable EV in the country.
Tata Motors expands its electric vehicle range in the country with the newly launched Tata Tiago EV. Based on the Ziptron technology, the Tata Tiago EV is the third electric product from the Indian carmaker after the Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV. The newest electric vehicle is also the most affordable EV in the country right now with prices starting at Rs. 8.49 lakh and going up to Rs. 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India), however, these prices are limited for the first 10,000 bookings.
Also Read: Tata Tiago EV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 8.49 lakh
Tata Tiago EV Prices (ex-showroom, India)
- The Tata Tiago EV is offered in multiple combinations of IP67-rated battery packs (water and dust resistant) and charging options including a 24-kWh and a 19.2kWh battery pack.
- These battery packs are said to deliver a range of 315 km and 250km respectively.
- The battery and motor also come with 8 year or 1.6 lakh km warranty.
- The Tata Tiago EV comes with 4 different charging solutions- a 15A plug point, a standard 3.3kW AC charger, a 7.2kW AC home fast charger and a DC fast charging.
- The home charger can add a 35 km range with just 30 minutes of charging while a full charge from 10 per cent to 100 per cent takes about 3 hours and 36 minutes.
- The DC charger can add 110 km of range with just 30 minutes of charging and can charge 10 per cent- 80 per cent in just 57 minutes.
- The Tata Tiago EV will also feature more than 45 connected car tech that includes remote AC on/off with temperature setting, remote geo-fencing & car location tracking, real-time charge status, and charger locator among others.
- The Tiago EV will also come equipped with an 8-speaker Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity.
- Like other EVs from Tata Motors, the Tiago EV will also come with a permanent magnet synchronous motor with a peak output of 74 bhp and 114 Nm.
- The Tata Tiago EV accelerates from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.
- The car comes with two driving modes – City and Sport along with four levels of regen settings in each of the drive modes.
- Tata will offer the Tiago EV in five colour options - Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical Mist.
- Based on the ICE version of the Tiago, the Tata Tiago EV will also feature similar styling traits apart from sporting EV-specific design elements. The car gets leatherette seats, a contrast roof, fully automatic climate control as standard, and projector headlamps and cruise control.
- Additionally, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, and electric ORVMs are a few of the standard features.
Related Articles
Top Festive Picks
Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh
Question Of The Day
What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?