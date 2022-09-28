Tata Tiago EV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 8.49 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the new all-electric Tiago EV in India with introductory prices starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The prices are valid for the first 10,000 units with Tata saying 2,000 of these units will be available exclusively to existing Tata EV owners. The Tiago EV is now the most affordable electric car currently on sale in India. Tata will open bookings for the Tiago EV on October 10 with deliveries to commence from January 2023.

The Tiago EV is available in a choice of four variants - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux. Full prices are as follows:

Battery Pack Variant Charger Price 19.2 kWh XE 3.3kW AC Rs 8.49 lakh 19.2 kWh XT 3.3 kW AC Rs 9.09 lakh 24 kWh XT 3.3kW AC Rs 9.99 lakh 24 kWh XZ+ 3.3kW AC Rs 10.79 lakh 24 kWh XZ+ Tech Lux 3.3kW AC Rs 11.29 lakh 24 kWh XZ+ 7.2kW AC Rs 11.29 lakh 24 kWh XZ+ Tech Lux 7.2 kW AC Rs 11.79 lakh

In terms of the design, the Tiago EV gets some EV-specific design touches as compared to the standard Tiago. Up front, the grille has been revised in line with the Tigor EV – a majority of the grille is now closed up with the portion near the headlamps featuring tri-arrow patterning. An EV badge is also placed on the grille while the trim highlight under the grille is now tinted blue. Similarly, the front bumper gets the tri-arrow patterning for the central air-vent – also a design element shared with the Tigor EV. The Tiago though gets its own unique wheel design as compared to its larger sibling.

Coming to the cabin, the basic layout is unchanged from the standard Tiago with just the use of blue highlights and leatherette seats on the top variants making the EV stand out. Coming to the equipment, the Tiago EV gets auto climate control and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. Also part of the standard kit is ZConnect connected car technology with 45 connected features – a feature not available in the internal combustion Tiago. Other features on offer include cruise control (first on the Tiago), auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a cooled glovebox, tyre pressure monitoring and a Harman audio system.

Tata Motors is offering the Tiago EV with a choice of two battery packs. Buyers can opt for either a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack. The former offers a claimed range of up to 250km per charge (MIDC) while the larger pack offers a range of up to 315 km (MIDC). The electric motor output also varies depending on the battery pack. The smaller unit is paired with a 45 kW motor that develops 105 Nm of peak torque while the larger pack comes paired with a stronger 55 kW motor developing 114 Nm.

Tata says the battery pack is offered with an 8 year 1.6 lakh km warranty and is IP67 rated.

As things stand, the Tiago EV doesn’t have any direct competition in the EV market. The closest alternative is the larger Tigor EV with competing brands offering EVs in much higher segments.