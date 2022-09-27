Tata Ace EV Deliveries To Commence From October 2022

Tata Motors has revealed that deliveries for its all-electric Tata Ace will commence from October 2022. The company had revealed the all-electric small pickup in May this year with the vehicle since having been undergoing trials with prospective customers.

Speaking at the launch of the company’s updated range of Yodha and Intra pickups, Girish Wagh, Chief Executive, Tata Motors Ltd said, “We launch the Ace EV in the month of May post which we have been undergoing trials at the customer’s end, especially the e-commerce players and the vehicle has been delivering better than expectations with the e-commerce customers. So we are very pleased with what we have seen in terms of actual performance on ground.”

Wagh added that the company has also been working on securing the supply chain to support the production of the Ace EV.

“We started production during this month (September). We will be starting deliveries from the next month,” Wagh said.

The Ace EV is powered by a 21.3 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that puts out 36 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque. The company claimed a range of up to 154km per charge with the EV also equipped with a regenerative braking function to help maximise range.

Going a bit more into detail Anniruddha Kulkarni, Vice President, Engineering, Commercial Vehicle Business, Tata Motors said that the requirement from the Ace EV was to cover at least 100 km per charge in the real world with the model meeting and surpassing this figure in its customer trials.

“Thanks to the aggregate which we selected. Thanks to the calibration algorithm which we put inside the telematics control unit, through the traction control motor unit that is giving us class-leading range,” Kulkarni said.

Tata Motors' Commercial vehicle Business Unit has had a busy few weeks rolling out updates across almost its entire product portfolio. The company recently rolled out the updated Intro and new Yodha pick-ups while a few weeks back it announced updates across its entire range of light, medium and heavy trucks.