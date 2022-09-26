Tata Motors Launches New Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 CNG & Intra V50 Pick Up Trucks

Following after the launch of its updated light, intermediate, medium and heavy commercial vehicle range Tata Motors has now shifted its focus to its pickups. The overhauled range gets new variants included in the Intra range while the Yodha along with new variants also received a design overhaul.

Starting with the Intra, the biggest additional to the range are the new Bi-Fuel V20 and the new V50. The V20 is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine developing up to 106 Nm of torque and can be run on petrol and CNG.

The V20 is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that can be run on petrol and CNG.

Tata claims the V20 Bi-Fuel has a range of up to 700km and can haul loads of up to 1000kg.

The V50 meanwhile is the new heavy hauler of the range with a 1,500kg payload capacity. The V50 is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine developing 220Nm of torque.

Tata has also updated the rest of the Intra range with new features such as a gear shift advisor, and standard fit air cconditioning.

Tata has also updated the Intra range with a gear shift advisor, and standard fit air cconditioning.

Moving to the Yodha, the carmaker has given its pickup a design overhaul along with a new variant – the Yodha 2.0.

The Yodha 2.0 gets an upgraded haulage capacity, now rated to carry up to 2 tonnes. The engine remains unchanged from before with the familiar 2.2-litre diesel from before carrying forward.

The Yodha 2.0 is rated to carry upto 2 tonnes.

As before you still get the option for a Crew Cab as well as variants with lower 1,200kg, 1,500 kg and 1,700 kg hauling capacity. The Yodha 4x4 also remains on sale.

The range also now gets a more muscular design. The front fascia is heavily updated with new headlamps, a redesigned grille and a new metal bumper. The fenders too have been revised giving the Yodha a wider and more planted look.

Tata says that deliveries for these new models have commenced from September 26 with 1,000 units set to be delivered on the first day.