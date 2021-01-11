Tata Motors Launches Intra Compact Truck In Nepal

Tata Motors has announced that it's launched the latest-generation light commercial vehicle (LCV) - the Intra V20 compact truck - in Nepal. With prices starting at NPR 19.75 lakh ( ₹ 12.4 lakh approx.) the vehicle will be sold in Nepal by the company only through the company's authorised distributor, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. It will also look after the after-sales service and spare part sales for the Tata Intra V20. The small commercial vehicle is based on the company's all-new modular platform, which was introduced with the Intra, in India, in 2019. It is positioned above the Tata Ace.

Talking about the Intra's launch in Nepal, Rudrarup Maitra, Vice President - International Business, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "Tata Motors' diverse and robust range of commercial vehicles has been well received by the people of Nepal and we will endeavour to continue to introduce newer models and variants. Tata Intra is an ideal product for customers who want to upgrade their commercial vehicles for higher business returns and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), enabled by proven and reliable aggregates and driving comfort leading to longer, fatigue-free drives."

The Tata Intra comes with a payload capacity of 1100 kg

The Tata Intra comes with one of the largest loading bay areas in the segment, with a 2512 mm long load deck that is 1602 mm wide and offers a depth of 463 mm. The Intra also offers a payload capacity of 1100 kg, 100 kg more than what the Ace Mega XL offers. The vehicle also offers best-in-class gradeability of 45 per cent for easily negotiating steep hilly roads, and it gets semi-elliptical leaf spring suspension setup with 6 leaves at front and 7 leaves at the rear, offering heavy-duty performance.

The feature-rich Tata Intra is built securely on a hydro-formed chassis frame with a robust body shell cabin, which is claimed to offer structural strength, durability and lower NVH levels. It features an ergonomically designed cabin with comfortable seats as well as a dashboard-mounted gear lever, resulting in a flat walk-through-floor. It gets features like - air-con vents, charging socket, lockable glovebox, a standard music system with Radio, AUX-IN and USB connectivity, and a fully digital instrument cluster, offering read-outs for speedometer, odometer, time, fuel gauge, and a segment-first gear shift indicator, or as Tata calls it Gear Shift Advisor (GSA).

The Tata Intra V20 is powered by a new 1.4-litre Direct Injection (DI) diesel engine. The new 1396 cc engine is tuned to churn out 69 bhp at 4000 rpm and develop a peak torque of 140 Nm at 1800-3000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox with cable shift mechanism. Talking about the Intra compact truck, Maitra added, "With the launch of Tata Intra V20, we have brought forth a one-of-its-kind powerful and resilient model in the small commercial vehicle sector, ideal for customers who want maximum revenues, minimum maintenance costs and a Modern & Comfortable cabin.

