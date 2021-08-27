Tata Motors Gifts Yodha Pick-Up To India's Tokyo Olympics Wrestling Team; Offers Holistic Support For Paris Olympics 2024

The home-grown automaker, Tata Motors' commercial vehicle division has announced further extending its association with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The company has introduced a holistic development programme called 'Quest for Gold at Paris Olympics 2024', to support the Indian wrestling team, and its main objective is to help the athletes win the coveted Gold medal at the next Olympics. Furthermore, in a bid to show its appreciation for the Indian wrestling team's performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the company presented each member with the Tata Yodha pick-up truck. Olympic Silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and fellow Indian wrestlers - Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, Seema Bisla, Deepak Punia and Vinesh Phogat were present at the special event.

Also Read: Tata Motors To Gift Altroz Hatchback To Indian Athletes Who Finished 4th In Tokyo Olympics

Under the new programme, the company says that it will focus on the growth, progress and advancement of both men and women wrestlers, across age groups, by providing access to the right infrastructure, platform, opportunities and security. Tata Motors has claimed that young and talented Indian wrestlers will get assured and enhanced access to world-class training facilities, internationally reputed coaches and support through a rich nutritional programme. Additionally, eligible senior wrestlers will be offered central contracts as also the budding junior wrestlers will be supported through virtuous scholarships along with insurance cover, medical and physiotherapy assistance.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV's Bookings Grow Twofold But Semiconductor Shortage Plays Spoilsport

Rajesh Kaul, VP, Sales & Marketing, CVBU, Tata Motors, and Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India, with the wrestlers who participated at the Olympics 2020

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said. "Through our steadfast association with WFI, we will continue to promote, train and foster the nation's rich wrestling talent. At Tata Motors, we believe in supporting the sport and sportspeople who will take our country ahead with their potential, zeal and passion. To ensure that our talented wrestlers have ready access to all that is required to realise their immense potential, further hone their skills and bring home the coveted Olympic Gold in 2024, we are making our ongoing partnership with WFI more holistic and purposeful. I wish the federation and our wrestlers the very best in this quest for the Gold at Paris Olympics 2024."

Also Read: All-New Tata Punch Micro SUV Revealed; Launch This Festive Season

Tata Motors has been associated with the Wrestling Federation of India since 2018. The company says that over the last three years, it has been developing, promoting and encouraging wrestling as a sport by providing infrastructure, facilities and training to Indian wrestlers. The support from Tata Motors facilitated coaching of Indian wrestlers by acclaimed international coaches, long stint training in foreign locations, enhanced participation in international tournaments and access to specialist medical care as well as physiotherapy.