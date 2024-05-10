Login
Tata Motors Launches New Ace EV 1000 In India

The new Ace EV 1000 offers greater cargo haulage capacity than the standard Ace EV.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Has a claimed range of up to 161 km
  • Electric motor develops 36 bhp and 130 Nm
  • Offers 400 kg additional haulage capacity over standard Ace EV

Tata Motors has launched a new variant of its all-electric Ace, the Ace EV 1000. The new variant offers a 1-tonne payload capacity - 400 kg more than the standard Ace EV - and offers a certified driving range of 161 kilometres on a single charge. The company says that the new Ace EV 1000  has been designed keeping customer feedback in mind and will be offered with varying cargo deck options to serve a range of industries business such as FMCG, beverages, LPG, dairy and more.

 

The Ace EV 1000 is powered by an AC induction motor developing 36 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with a 21.3 kWh LFP battery pack that supports both slow and fast charging options. Tata claims that the Ace EV 1000 can charge from 0-100 per cent in 7 hours using a slow charger while a fast charger is able to juice up the battery pack up to 80 per cent in 105 minutes. The Ace EV 1000 has a top speed of 60 kmph.

 

Tata Ace EV 1000

 

Commenting on the announcement, Vinay Pathak, Vice President & Business Head – SCV&PU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said “Over the past two years, our Ace EV customers have been beneficiaries of an unmatched experience, which is profitable and sustainable at the same time. They have become ambassadors of the revolutionary zero-emission last-mile mobility solution. With the launch of the Ace EV 1000, we are extending the experience to customers who are looking at solutions with improved operating economics across the varied sectors they service.”
 

The launch comes amidst a positive sales trend for Tata Motors' commercial vehicle segment. The company sold 29,538 units in April 2024, a 31% increase compared to 22,492 units sold in April 2023.


 

# Tata ACE EV# Tata Ace EV# Tata Ace Electric CV# Tata CV# Cars
