Tata Motors Launches Ace EV in Nepal, An Intra-City Cargo Mobility

Tata Motors will provide 24x7 support and Electric Vehicle Support Centres for the Ace EV fleet, which also features a telematics system for real-time tracking and efficient fleet management.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

22-Sep-23 05:27 PM IST

  • Tata Motors has launched the Ace EV, a zero-emission commercial vehicle, in collaboration with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. in Nepal, marking its global debut in the country
  • The Ace EV features Tata Motors' EVOGEN powertrain with a certified range of 154 kilometers
  • Tata Motors and Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. are committed to promoting eco-friendly transportation in Nepal, leveraging the country's clean electricity resources to contribute to a cleaner, greener future

Tata Motors has launched its Ace EV in Nepal in collaboration with its authorised distributor, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd marking its global debut in Nepal. The Ace EV is a zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle which is designed for intra-city applications. 

 

The initial fleet of Ace EV vehicles has been delivered to customers in Kathmandu. Developed through user collaboration and supported by a comprehensive ecosystem, the Ace EV caters to the needs of cost-effective deliveries while aligning with customers' net-zero carbon footprint goals. Tata Motors will provide 24x7 support and Electric Vehicle Support Centres (EVSC) for the Ace EV fleet, which also features a telematics system for real-time tracking and efficient fleet management.

The Ace EV showcases Tata Motors' EVOGEN powertrain, offering a certified range of 154 kilometres. It ensures all-weather operation with advanced battery cooling and regenerative braking systems, along with regular and fast charging capabilities for minimal downtime. Ace EV has a 35.5 bhp motor and 130 Nm of peak torque, the Ace EV can handle heavy cargo loads and ascend steep inclines with a grade-ability of 22 per cent. The vehicle's container has been customised to suit the specific requirements of the Nepalese market.

 

Speaking at the launch, Siddhartha SJB Rana, Executive Chairman, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are delighted to launch the Ace EV with Tata Motors and it marks the beginning of the new era in Nepal’s eco-friendly transportation. For decades, Tata Motors and Sipradi Trading Pvt Ltd. have been working together to deliver quality-led mobility solutions in Nepal, and consistently delivering outstanding vehicles that have earned the trust of the Nepalese market. Tata Motors has always been ahead of the curve in delivering top-of-the-line products. Ace EV embodies our shared vision for a sustainable future in the country. We are confident that this remarkable vehicle will contribute towards a cleaner, greener Nepal.”   


 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

