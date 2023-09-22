Tata Motors Launches Ace EV in Nepal, An Intra-City Cargo Mobility
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
22-Sep-23 05:27 PM IST
Highlights
- Tata Motors has launched the Ace EV, a zero-emission commercial vehicle, in collaboration with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. in Nepal, marking its global debut in the country
- The Ace EV features Tata Motors' EVOGEN powertrain with a certified range of 154 kilometers
- Tata Motors and Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. are committed to promoting eco-friendly transportation in Nepal, leveraging the country's clean electricity resources to contribute to a cleaner, greener future
Tata Motors has launched its Ace EV in Nepal in collaboration with its authorised distributor, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd marking its global debut in Nepal. The Ace EV is a zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle which is designed for intra-city applications.
Also Read: Tata Motors To Increase Commercial Vehicle Prices From October 1
The initial fleet of Ace EV vehicles has been delivered to customers in Kathmandu. Developed through user collaboration and supported by a comprehensive ecosystem, the Ace EV caters to the needs of cost-effective deliveries while aligning with customers' net-zero carbon footprint goals. Tata Motors will provide 24x7 support and Electric Vehicle Support Centres (EVSC) for the Ace EV fleet, which also features a telematics system for real-time tracking and efficient fleet management.
The Ace EV showcases Tata Motors' EVOGEN powertrain, offering a certified range of 154 kilometres. It ensures all-weather operation with advanced battery cooling and regenerative braking systems, along with regular and fast charging capabilities for minimal downtime. Ace EV has a 35.5 bhp motor and 130 Nm of peak torque, the Ace EV can handle heavy cargo loads and ascend steep inclines with a grade-ability of 22 per cent. The vehicle's container has been customised to suit the specific requirements of the Nepalese market.
Also Read: TATA Motors Launches “Truck Utsav” A Customer Engagement Initiative
Speaking at the launch, Siddhartha SJB Rana, Executive Chairman, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are delighted to launch the Ace EV with Tata Motors and it marks the beginning of the new era in Nepal’s eco-friendly transportation. For decades, Tata Motors and Sipradi Trading Pvt Ltd. have been working together to deliver quality-led mobility solutions in Nepal, and consistently delivering outstanding vehicles that have earned the trust of the Nepalese market. Tata Motors has always been ahead of the curve in delivering top-of-the-line products. Ace EV embodies our shared vision for a sustainable future in the country. We are confident that this remarkable vehicle will contribute towards a cleaner, greener Nepal.”
Written by: - Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
5 minutes ago
The BMW iX1 will make its India debut in the next few weeks
25 minutes ago
Tata Motors will provide 24x7 support and Electric Vehicle Support Centres for the Ace EV fleet, which also features a telematics system for real-time tracking and efficient fleet management.
2 hours ago
Hyundai has launched a mild update to the i20 N Line for the Indian market
3 hours ago
This event took place at Yamaha's Surajpur Plant, located in Uttar Pradesh
5 hours ago
The Honda SUV has a whole bouquet of accessories to decorate the exterior as well as the interiors
5 hours ago
This new model features a combination of a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine and an advanced electric motor
6 hours ago
Ahead of its 2026 debut, Lexus will unveil its next-generation EV concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show
7 hours ago
This study provides a detailed overview of the automotive retail sector for India.
22 hours ago
The Repsol edition models get the Ross White and Vibrant Orange colour scheme reminiscent of the Team Repsol Honda MotoGP bikes.
23 hours ago
The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm
12 months ago
Tata Motors said that the model had been undergoing trials with customers since its debut in May with series production having commenced in September
1 year ago
West Bengal-based Green Valley Energy Ventures Pvt. Ltd. aka DOT signed an MoU with Tata Motors to deploy its new commercial EV offering, Ace EV, across India starting with five cities.
1 year ago
Tata Motors has not announced the price of the all-electric small commercial vehicle yet but given that the current range begins at Rs. 4 lakh and goes up to Rs. 5.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India), we expect prices to be in the Rs. 6- 7 lakh quadrant.
1 year ago
The Tata Ace EV was recently spotted during a television commercial shoot. We expect the new electric mini-truck to make its debut later in April 2022.