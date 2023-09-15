Login

TATA Motors Launches “Truck Utsav” A Customer Engagement Initiative

Truck Utsav events will be hosted in several cities, including Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Chennai.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

15-Sep-23 07:06 AM IST

  • Tata Motors launches "Truck Utsav," a customer engagement initiative showcasing advanced trucks and tailored mobility solutions
  • The LPT 1916 has features like cruise control, Gear Shift Advisor, dual-mode fuel economy switch, low-rolling-resistance tires, and an engine brake
  • Tata Motors goes beyond BS6 Phase 2 norms, offering improved fuel efficiency, and real-time vehicle tracking

Tata Motors, has launched 'Truck Utsav,' a customer engagement initiative aimed at promoting its latest vehicles and mobility solutions. This initiative showcases technologically advanced trucks and value-added services. Additionally, Tata Motors unveiled the all-new LPT 1916, a vehicle engineered to set new industry standards in customer profitability.

 

Also Read: 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.10 Lakh
 

Truck Utsav provides customers with access to Tata Motors' advanced mobility solutions tailored to their specific needs. It also offers opportunities to connect with financing partners for convenient vehicle financing. Truck Utsav events will be hosted in several cities, including Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Chennai.

 

The Tata LPT 1916, unveiled at Truck Utsav, has the highest payload capacity. Powered by a 3.3-liter diesel engine, this vehicle offers driver comfort with a walkthrough LPT cabin available in day and sleeper configurations. It also features Cruise Control, Gear Shift Advisor, dual-mode fuel economy switch, low-rolling-resistance tires, and an engine brake.

 

The company has gone beyond the mandatory BS6 Phase 2 norms, enhancing its vehicles with additional features, efficient powertrains, and value-added benefits. Fleet owners can expect improved fuel efficiency, lower operating costs, increased vehicle uptime, real-time vehicle tracking, and analytics for efficient fleet management.

 

Tata Motors has also introduced cabins, vehicles with exceptional load carrying capacity, optimal body styles, longer decks, advanced features, and multiple powertrain options. These vehicles offer best-in-class fuel economy, performance, and drivability, along with enhanced driver comfort and extended service intervals. With 4G-enabled connectivity and firmware over-the-air (FOTA) capability, Tata Motors has elevated connectivity options for its customers. All of these offerings are supported by India's largest and most reliable sales and service network, staffed by trained specialists and backed by readily available Tata Genuine Parts.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Introduces Updated Range Of Light, Intermediate & Heavy Trucks

 

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors said, "At Tata Motors, our dedication to providing customer-centric mobility solutions drives everything we do. Truck Utsav, our latest programme, is an event that epitomises our commitment to engaging with our valued customers and partners. The highlight of the show is the all-new Tata LPT 1916, which will set the highest standards in the segment for customer profitability, equipped with fuel-efficient powertrain and best-in-class features. Truck Utsav provides the perfect platform to engage with our customers, fostering invaluable insights and partnerships. We look forward to welcoming our customers for engaging conversations at this distinct event.”

 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

