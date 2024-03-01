Auto Sales February 2024: Tata Motors Pips Hyundai To No 2 Spot In Domestic Sales

Tata Motor’s passenger vehicle business reported total sales of 51,267 units in February 2024 – a 20 per cent growth over 2023. This saw the brand leapfrog Hyundai to the no 2 position in the market for the month with the Korean carmaker reporting domestic sales of 50,201 units during the month.

However, Cumulative passenger vehicle sales painted a different picture with Hyundai performing much better on the export front with 10,300 units compared to 54 units (down 81 per cent year-on-year). Cumulative PV sales of Tata Motors stood at 51,321 units (up 19 per cent) compared to Hyundai’s 60,501 units.

Tata’s EV sales stood at 6,923 units in February 2024 as against 5,318 units in the same period last year. This marked a 30 per cent growth year-on-year and included exports.

Moving to the commercial vehicle business, Tata Motors posted a year-on-year decline of 4 per cent with sales sliding across almost all sub-segments. Heavy commercial vehicle sales were down 15 per cent year-on-year to 10,091 units while sales of intermediate, medium and light commercial vehicles were down 6 per cent to 5,083 units.

The passenger carrier segment however posted a growth of 29 per cent. Sales grew from 3,632 units in February 2023 to 4,692 units in 2024. The small commercial vehicle segment meanwhile slid by 4 per cent from 14,218 units to 13,701 units. Total commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 33,567 units – down 4 per cent year-on-year.

On the export front, commercial vehicle sales were up 7 per cent from 1,421 units to 1,518 units. Overall total CV sales were down 4 per cent to 35,085 units.