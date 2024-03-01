Login

Auto Sales February 2024: Tata Motors Pips Hyundai To No 2 Spot In Domestic Sales

Homegrown carmaker reported domestic passenger vehicle sales of 51,267 units to Hyundai’s 50,201 units.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    Tata Motor’s passenger vehicle business reported total sales of 51,267 units in February 2024 – a 20 per cent growth over 2023. This saw the brand leapfrog Hyundai to the no 2 position in the market for the month with the Korean carmaker reporting domestic sales of 50,201 units during the month.

     

    Also read: Tata Group Confirms Somerset As Location For 40GWh UK Battery Cell Facility
     

    However, Cumulative passenger vehicle sales painted a different picture with Hyundai performing much better on the export front with 10,300 units compared to 54 units (down 81 per cent year-on-year). Cumulative PV sales of Tata Motors stood at 51,321 units (up 19 per cent) compared to Hyundai’s 60,501 units.

     

    Tata’s EV sales stood at 6,923 units in February 2024 as against 5,318 units in the same period last year. This marked a 30 per cent growth year-on-year and included exports.

     

    Also read: car&bike Awards 2024: Tata Safari Is The Upgrade Of The Year
     

    Moving to the commercial vehicle business, Tata Motors posted a year-on-year decline of 4 per cent with sales sliding across almost all sub-segments. Heavy commercial vehicle sales were down 15 per cent year-on-year to 10,091 units while sales of intermediate, medium and light commercial vehicles were down 6 per cent to 5,083 units.

     

    Also read: Tata Safari Vs Mahindra Scorpio-N: Two Automotive Icons Face Off
     

    The passenger carrier segment however posted a growth of 29 per cent. Sales grew from 3,632 units in February 2023 to 4,692 units in 2024. The small commercial vehicle segment meanwhile slid by 4 per cent from 14,218 units to 13,701 units. Total commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 33,567 units – down 4 per cent year-on-year.

    On the export front, commercial vehicle sales were up 7 per cent from 1,421 units to 1,518 units. Overall total CV sales were down 4 per cent to 35,085 units.

    # Tata Motors Sales# Tata Motors# Hyundai Sales# Tata Motors Ltd.# Cars# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
    8.9
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • 13,700 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 6.5 Lakh
    ₹ 14,558/month emi
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
    Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.5
    2020 Kia Seltos
    • 22,670 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    Rs. 13.45 Lakh
    ₹ 28,444/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.4
    2020 Tata Harrier
    • 24,948 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 15.25 Lakh
    ₹ 32,251/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.6
    2021 Mahindra XUV700
    • 25,215 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    Rs. 24.5 Lakh
    ₹ 51,823/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.9
    2023 Hyundai Tucson
    • 14,734 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    Rs. 27.85 Lakh
    ₹ 62,374/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
    7.6
    2014 Honda Brio
    • 20,030 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    Rs. 3.9 Lakh
    ₹ 8,735/month emi
    Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    8.4
    2017 Renault Kwid
    • 26,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 2.95 Lakh
    ₹ 6,607/month emi
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
    7.3
    2013 Hyundai i10
    • 41,489 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 4.45 Lakh
    Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
    8.3
    2019 Mahindra XUV300
    • 43,500 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    Rs. 8.35 Lakh
    ₹ 17,656/month emi
    Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.1
    2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
    • 47,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    Rs. 10.95 Lakh
    ₹ 23,156/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

    Popular Tata Models

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
    Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
    Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
    Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
    Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
    Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
    Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
    Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
    Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
    Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
    Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
    Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
    Vida V1 Plus Re-Introduced By Hero MotoCorp; Priced At Rs. 1.15 Lakh
    Vida V1 Plus Re-Introduced By Hero MotoCorp; Priced At Rs. 1.15 Lakh
    2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival Replica Announced
    2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival Replica Announced
    Skoda Mulling Reintroduction Of Diesel Engines In India With New-Gen Superb
    Skoda Mulling Reintroduction Of Diesel Engines In India With New-Gen Superb
    New Maserati GranCabrio Unveiled; India Launch Soon
    New Maserati GranCabrio Unveiled; India Launch Soon
    Tata Group Confirms Somerset As Location For 40GWh UK Battery Cell Facility
    Tata Group Confirms Somerset As Location For 40GWh UK Battery Cell Facility
    car&bike Awards 2024: Tata Safari Is The Upgrade Of The Year
    car&bike Awards 2024: Tata Safari Is The Upgrade Of The Year
    car&bike Awards 2024: Anand Kulkarni Is The Tech Maestro Of The Year
    car&bike Awards 2024: Anand Kulkarni Is The Tech Maestro Of The Year
    carandbike Awards 2022: Viewers' Choice EV of the Year - Tata Tigor EV
    carandbike Awards 2022: Viewers' Choice EV of the Year - Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor CNG AMT Review: The 'Automatic' Choice For Those Seeking A CNG-Powered Everyday Car
    Tata Tigor CNG AMT Review: The 'Automatic' Choice For Those Seeking A CNG-Powered Everyday Car
    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Cars
    • Auto Sales February 2024: Tata Motors Pips Hyundai To No 2 Spot In Domestic Sales
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved