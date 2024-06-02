Tata Altroz Racer Bookings Open; To Be Offered In Three Variants

Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Altroz Racer, the sportier derivative of its premium hatchback, ahead of its launch in the coming week. The carmaker has been teasing the hatchback on its social media channels confirming some of the updates to the model as well as sharing the model’s engine note. Now new details have surfaced that suggests that the Altroz Racer will not be a singular variant in the Altroz line-up with will be offered in three trim levels with varying levels of kit.



The production model will feature an almost identical look as the concept from the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 (pic).

The Altroz Racer will be offered in R1, R2 and R3 trim levels with the latter being the fully-loaded variant. That said even the R1 variant will be very well equipped. As per leaked details, the R1 trim will offer a lot of bells and whistles including 16-icnh alloy wheels, auto climate control, rear air-con vents, projector headlamps, fog lamps, leatherette upholstery, cruise control, auto headlamps and wipers, a sportier exhaust, and a new 10.25-inch touchscreen - up from the 7.0-inch unit in the standard Altroz. Safety kit meanwhile will include 6 airbags - a new addition to the Altrozz range.



The R2 variant meanwhile will up the ante with a sunroof, wireless phone charger, 360 degree camera (new), blind spot monitor (new) and a 7.0-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster. Moving to the fully-loaded R3, the toop variant will get the addition of ventilated front seats - a feature that is also new to the Altroz range. The R3 trim will also come bundled with iRA connected car tech and an air purifier.



As seen before, the Altroz Racer will get a sportier look compared to the standard model with blacked-out alloy wheels and a dual-tone paint scheme with a blacked out bonnet and roof replete with racing stripes. There will be three colours to pick from - Atomic Orange (new), Avenue White and Pure Grey. The cabin too will feature some sportier design touches such as orange accents on the dashboard, orange stitching and inserts on the seats and orange ambient lighting.



Black interior with orange highlights also confirmed. (Concept's interior pictured)

On the mechanical front, the Altroz Racer will get the more powerful turbo-petrol mill from the Nexon seeing power figures bumped up to 118 bhp and 170 Nm - up 10 bhp and 30 Nm from the Altroz iTurbo. Power will be sent to the wheels exclusively via a 6-speed manual gearbox.



When launched, the Altroz Racer will go up against the i20 N Line in the Indian market.

Brochure Source