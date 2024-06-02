Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe TeseroDucati Hypermotard 659
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tata Altroz Racer Bookings Open; To Be Offered In Three Variants

Sporty derivative of the Altroz to pack in more power and more kit over the standard hatchback.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Altroz Racer to be offered in three variants
  • Will pack in new kit such as six airbags and 10.25-inch touchscreen
  • 1.2-litre turbo petrol to make 118 bhp and 170 Nm

Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Altroz Racer, the sportier derivative of its premium hatchback, ahead of its launch in the coming week. The carmaker has been teasing the hatchback on its social media channels confirming some of the updates to the model as well as sharing the model’s engine note. Now new details have surfaced that suggests that the Altroz Racer will not be a singular variant in the Altroz line-up with will be offered in three trim levels with varying levels of kit.
 Tata Altroz Racer concept

The production model will feature an almost identical look as the concept from the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 (pic).

 

The Altroz Racer will be offered in R1, R2 and R3 trim levels with the latter being the fully-loaded variant. That said even the R1 variant will be very well equipped. As per leaked details, the R1 trim will offer a lot of bells and whistles including 16-icnh alloy wheels, auto climate control, rear air-con vents, projector headlamps, fog lamps, leatherette upholstery, cruise control, auto headlamps and wipers, a sportier exhaust, and a new 10.25-inch touchscreen - up from the 7.0-inch unit in the standard Altroz. Safety kit meanwhile will include 6 airbags - a new addition to the Altrozz range.
 

undefined

The R2 variant meanwhile will up the ante with a sunroof, wireless phone charger, 360 degree camera (new), blind spot monitor (new) and a 7.0-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster. Moving to the fully-loaded R3, the toop variant will get the addition of ventilated front seats - a feature that is also new to the Altroz range. The R3 trim will also come bundled with iRA connected car tech and an air purifier.
 

As seen before, the Altroz Racer will get a sportier look compared to the standard model with blacked-out alloy wheels and a dual-tone paint scheme with a blacked out bonnet and roof replete with racing stripes. There will be three colours to pick from - Atomic Orange (new), Avenue White and Pure Grey. The cabin too will feature some sportier design touches such as orange accents on the dashboard, orange stitching and inserts on the seats and orange ambient lighting.
 Tata Altroz Racer concept 2

Black interior with orange highlights also confirmed. (Concept's interior pictured)

 

On the mechanical front, the Altroz Racer will get the more powerful turbo-petrol mill from the Nexon seeing power figures bumped up to 118 bhp and 170 Nm - up 10 bhp and 30 Nm from the Altroz iTurbo. Power will be sent to the wheels exclusively via a 6-speed manual gearbox.
 

When launched, the Altroz Racer will go up against the i20 N Line in the Indian market.

 

Brochure Source

# Tata Motors Ltd.# Tata Motors# Tata Altroz# Tata Altroz hatchback# Tata Altorz# Tata Altroz Racer# Cars# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Altroz Racer will feature a few new styling cues and a more powerful engine over the standard Altroz
    Tata Altroz Racer Teased Ahead Of June 2024 Debut
  • The investment for JLR will be about Rs. 35,000 crore in FY2025, largely due to the new product plans being brought under the major transformation of the brand.
    Tata Motors Outlines Investment Of Rs 43,000 Crore In FY2025, Majorly Allocated To JLR Revitalisation
  • First showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Tata Altroz Racer will get a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol under the hood and sportier looks
    Tata Altroz Racer To Be Launched In June 2024
  • The milestone arrives around 34 years after the inception of the plant
    Tata Motors Achieves 9 Lakh Units Production Milestone At Lucknow Commercial Vehicle Plant
  • Tata managed to sell 47,983 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market.
    Auto Sales April 2024: Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 77,521 Units

Latest News

  • Sporty derivative of the Altroz to pack in more power and more kit over the standard hatchback.
    Tata Altroz Racer Bookings Open; To Be Offered In Three Variants
  • Korean carmaker has also revealed that more than half of its total pending bookings come from just the Creta range.
    Hyundai Pending Orders At 65,000 Units: This SUV Has The Highest Waiting Period
  • Maruti Suzuki has also revealed that manual gearbox version has dominated the sales of new generation Swift hatchback commanding a whopping 83% in total sales
    New-Gen Swift Becomes Highest Selling Maruti Suzuki In Debut Month; Crosses 40,000 Bookings
  • The 2025 BMW 3 Series arrives with new alloy wheels, colour options, tweaks to the cabin, and mild hybrid technology under the hood.
    2025 BMW 3 Series Debuts With Updated Tech, Mild Hybrid Engines
  • The new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan scored 83 per cent on adult occupant protection, 88 per cent on child occupant protection, and 84 per cent in vulnerable road user protection.
    New Volkswagen Tiguan Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • Kia India has exported over 250,000 vehicles built at its Anantapur plant from August 2019 to April 2024, with the Seltos being the top contributor
    Kia India Crosses 2.5 Lakh Vehicle Exports Milestone
  • Despite a late challenge from Marquez, Bagnaia maintained his lead to secure victory, with Acosta securing third place.
    MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims First Sprint Victory Of 2024 In Mugello Ahead Of Marquez; Martin Crashes Out
  • The third-generation Audi Q7 spotted in testing hints at comprehensive upgrades, and is expected to arrive by next year.
    India-Bound Next-Generation Audi Q7 Spotted Testing
  • Dream Series Editions will get additional features like an enhanced infotainment system along with more safety features
    Maruti Suzuki To Launch Limited Dream Editions of Alto, S-Presso And Celerio; Priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh
  • The 20-year-old rider made his MotoGP debut this year with the GasGas-branded Tech3 satellite squad, riding a factory RC16 with KTM-supplied engineers.
    MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Join Factory KTM Team In 2025
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Altroz Racer Bookings Open; To Be Offered In Three Variants
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch EV
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved