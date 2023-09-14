Login

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.10 Lakh

Facelifted Nexon gets styling details reminiscent of the Curvv concept, an overhauled cabin, and new features.
By Jaiveer Mehra

2 mins read

14-Sep-23 12:43 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Tata Nexon facelift prices range from Rs xxx - xxx lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Gets 6 airbags, ESC and traction control as standard
  • 1.2-litre turbo-petrol gets new 7-speed dual-clutch auto gearbox option

The heavily updated 2023 Tata Nexon has been launched in India with prices ranging from Rs 8.10 lakh- Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon receives a comprehensive cosmetic makeover with a redesigned fascia and rear end, a heavily updated cabin replete with new upholstery colours, and more features.

 

Also read: Tata Nexon Facelift Review: Completely Revamped And How!
 

The Nexon gets a heavily updated design with a sharper front fascia.

 

 Starting with the looks, the new Nexon gets a sharper fascia with a new split head-lamp design. The LED Daytime running lamps sit up top flanking a closed-off gloss black grille. The main headlamps and fog lamps sit lower down in the bumper in angular housings on either side of the air vents. Move to the sides and the new design alloy wheels stand out with the Nexon’s profile unchanged. The rear meanwhile features a redesigned tailgate and a new more angular light cluster with a lightbar sitting below the glass house. The rear bumper too is new and features plenty of cladding and a faux skid plate.

 

Also read: New Tata Nexon Debuts; Gains Twin-Screen Setup And Dual-Clutch Automatic
 

The subcompact SUV gets a revised tailgate, new bumper and sharper tail lamps with an LED light bar.

 

Inside, the dashboard also gets a notable redesign featuring soft touch elements on the fascia and minimal physical buttons. The Nexon gets Tata’s new two-spoke steering with an illuminated logo with top variants packing in a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, the climate control functions are now operated via a touch-sensitive panel at the base of the centre console with toggle switches to control temperature and fan speed.

Updated cabin sees many physical buttons dropped along with the addition of two 10.25-inch screens

 

On the feature front, top variants of the Nexon pack in a lot of bells and whistles such as ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, 360-degree camera, dynamic turn signals, JBL sound system, connected car tech, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control and a blind spot monitoring system.

 

Safety too takes a step up with 6 airbags as standard along with ABS, ESC and traction control.

The Nexon gets some new features including a 360-degree camera, dynamic turn signals, and blind spot monitoring.

 

Coming to the powertrains, Tata has retained the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel mills from the outgoing Nexon though there are some changes to the gearbox line-up. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol is offered with a 5-speed manual in the base variant while other variants are offered with a 6-speed manual. The 6-speed AMT too continues to be offered, though, buyers now also get the option of a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel continues to be offered with a 6-speed manual or AMT unit.

 

The Nexon facelift continues to go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

