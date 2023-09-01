Login

New Tata Nexon Debuts; Gains Twin-Screen Setup And Dual-Clutch Automatic

Bookings for the new iteration of Tata’s popular subcompact SUV will open on September 4.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

01-Sep-23 08:54 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • New Tata Nexon unveiled with substantial exterior and interior upgrades.
  • Features include ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras and voice-operated sunroof.
  • Bookings for the new Nexon will open on September 4, 2023.

Lifting the veil off one of the most highly anticipated new cars of the year, Tata Motors has ushered in the new Nexon sub-compact SUV. This is the most significant overhaul that Tata has made to the hot-selling Nexon since the original was launched all the way back in 2017. Armed with a substantially altered design and an all-new interior, the 2024 Nexon is aiming to further establish its dominance in the crowded sub-compact SUV space. Bookings for the new Nexon will open on September 4, 2023.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon Facelift Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

 

New Nexon adopts split headlight arrangement like its bigger siblings, the Harrier and Safari.

 

On the outside, the Nexon appears to have taken styling cues from the Curvv concepts. Much like the bigger Harrier and Safari, the new Nexon has a split headlight setup, with LED daytime running lights forming the outer edges of the slim grille section. The headlights are housed lower down in the front bumper, and the changes to the face do freshen up the Nexon considerably. In terms of dimensions, it's marginally narrower and taller than the outgoing Nexon, but has the same 2,498 mm wheelbase. Ground clearance is rated at 208 mm, while boot space is pegged at 382 litres.

 

Viewed in profile, the new Nexon looks a lot like the outgoing model.

 

It is perhaps in profile that it seems most like the outgoing model, with a similarly upswept beltline. At the back, there are new V-shaped LED tail-lights linked by an LED light bar, and these also have ‘welcome’ and ‘goodbye’ illumination signatures. Buyers will have a total of six exterior colour options to choose from – Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Pure Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey and Pristine White.

 

X-shaped LED tail-lights are now linked by a light bar; 16-inch alloys equipped with ‘aero’ blades.

 

Inside, the new Nexon is a completely different world. Gone is the dashboard that soldiered on practically unchanged for nearly six years, and in its place is a more forward-looking layout that incorporates a two-spoke steering wheel (with an illuminated Tata logo) and a twin-screen setup. Yes, the Nexon now has two 10.25-inch screens – the central unit is the touchscreen infotainment system, while the one behind the steering wheel is the all-digital instruments display. The instruments are customisable, and the screen can also double up as a navigation display. The touchscreen system, meanwhile, offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

 

Twin screens and two-spoke steering liven up the Nexon's interior; don't miss the capacitive touch controls on the centre console.

 

On the safety front, the new Nexon gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), three-point seat belts for rear seat passengers and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard equipment. What will further add to the comfort and safety of buyers is the inclusion of 360-degree cameras, front parking sensors and a blind-view monitor, which will alert the driver to any blind spots that emerge when making a turn.

 

Instruments screen can also double up as the navigation display.

 

Other highlights on the features front include ventilated leatherette front seats, wireless phone charging, a 9-speaker JBL-branded audio system, a voice-operated electric sunroof and connected car tech.

 

‘Monostable’ gear selector on the dual-clutch auto model appears very Land Rover.

 

A total of seven trim levels (or ‘personas’, as Tata now calls them) will be available with the new Nexon – Pure, Smart, Smart Plus, Creative, Creative Plus, Fearless and the range-topping Fearless Plus S. Goodies such as ventilated front seats, connected car tech, 9-speaker audio sustem and the slim-bezel touchscreen infotainment system are exclusive to the top-spec Fearless Plus S, while 360-degree cameras, front parking sensors, blind view monitor and cruise control are available from Creative Plus onwards.

 

Three-point seat belts for rear passengers and ISOFIX child seat anchorages are now standard on the Nexon.

 

As expected, the new Nexon is carrying over the powertrains from the outgoing model. Buyers will be able to choose between the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and the 1.5-litre diesel, that puts out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. While manual and automated manual (AMT) options will be available with both engines, the big change this time is the addition of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for the turbo-petrol model. The dual-clutch transmission will add paddle shifters to the mix, which will be welcomed by driving enthusiasts.
 

The new Nexon will arrive just in time for the festive season, as Tata looks to further extend its lead over rivals in the segment. Expect prices to rise by a notable margin over those for the current Nexon, with prices likely to range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon will continue to do battle with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

