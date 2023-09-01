Tata Nexon Facelift Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

Tata is all set to unveil the Nexon facelift in India today. The latest iteration of the SUV will feature an all-new design, updated interior and is also expected to receive a load of new features.

Also Read: New Tata Nexon Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of September Launch

The Tata Nexon facelift has been spied a number of times before its launch revealing many important details. A video of the SUV testing without camouflage revealed the SUV’s redesigned exterior, with all-new L-shaped daytime running lamps flanking a slim grille with the Tata logo at the centre. The rear also had a notable design update with a new tailgate and tail light clusters replete with a lightbar. The car’s interior was also spied recently revealing that it will feature a new instruments cluster with updated graphics, along with an all-new freestanding touchscreen.

Also Read: Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift Interior Spied; Reveals New Details

Coming to the engines, the Nexon facelift is expected to carry forward the current pair of 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Tata is also expected to introduce a new dual-clutch automatic gearbox with the Nexon turbo-petrol with paddle shifters visible in some of the images of the interior.

The updated Nexon will go up against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.