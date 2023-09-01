Tata Nexon Facelift Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
01-Sep-23 08:07 PM IST
Highlights
Tata is all set to unveil the Nexon facelift in India today. The latest iteration of the SUV will feature an all-new design, updated interior and is also expected to receive a load of new features.
The Tata Nexon facelift has been spied a number of times before its launch revealing many important details. A video of the SUV testing without camouflage revealed the SUV’s redesigned exterior, with all-new L-shaped daytime running lamps flanking a slim grille with the Tata logo at the centre. The rear also had a notable design update with a new tailgate and tail light clusters replete with a lightbar. The car’s interior was also spied recently revealing that it will feature a new instruments cluster with updated graphics, along with an all-new freestanding touchscreen.
Coming to the engines, the Nexon facelift is expected to carry forward the current pair of 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Tata is also expected to introduce a new dual-clutch automatic gearbox with the Nexon turbo-petrol with paddle shifters visible in some of the images of the interior.
The updated Nexon will go up against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.
Tata is all set to launch the latest Nexon in India today
The Nexon facelift will have four trims - Pure, Smart, Creative and Fearless
Tata Motors has showcased the design sketches of the Nexon facelift.
Here are some features of the new Nexon facelift.
Tata has revealed the Nexon's exterior in photos.
The SUV will feature a 360-degree camera along with front parking sensors and blind view monitor.
The Nexon will get a petrol and diesel variant. Gearbox options include an AMT and a 7-Speed dual-clutch automatic which will only be available in combination with the petrol engine.