Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift Interior Spied; Reveals New Details

Facelifted Nexon gets a larger touchscreen with a new interface, a full-digital instruments display and redesigned control surfaces.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

31-Aug-23 02:47 PM IST

Highlights

  • Nexon facelift to get larger touchscreen, new digital instrument cluster
  • Gets new air-con controls with touch sensitive buttons and toggle switches
  • Images suggest that there will be a new automatic gearbox

Tata Motors is gearing to launch the heavily updated Nexon in India in the coming weeks. Ahead of the model’s unveiling, a new video has surfaced that provides a closer look at the subcompact SUV's undisguised interior. While previous images had provided a look at the general layout of the cabin, the latest video also provided a look at the digital interfaces and the various illuminated surfaces on the dashboard.

 

Also read: New Tata Nexon Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of September Launch
 

First up is the new instruments display, unlike the LED readout in the standard Nexon and the part-digital unit in the Nexon EV, the Nexon facelift will get a full digital screen. The display gets overhauled graphics with the speed displayed on the right, while it mentions D on the left as the car spied has an automatic transmission. The unit also provides additional details such as the individual tyre pressures for each wheel.

 

Next up is the new touchscreen, which is a freestanding unit at the top of the centre console. It looks to have a new interface that could be similar to what is currently offered on the 10.25-inch unit on the top-end Harrier and Safari. The air-con controls too look to be new with toggle-style switches to control the fan speed and temperature along with touch-sensitive buttons for various functions.

 

Also read: Tata Nexon Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Debut
 

The automatic variant also gets a new gear selector though the presence of a button for Park (‘P’) suggests that the gearbox is likely to be a new automatic transmission, possibly the rumoured dual-clutch option. The Nexon is expected to carry forward its existing engine options, with the new DCT unit expected to be paired with the turbo-petrol engine.

 

Also read: Tata Punch EV Spied At Charging Station Ahead of Launch
 

Previous images of the car spotted undisguised have already provided a clear look at the upcoming model’s design. The Nexon will adopt the split headlamp design with the LED daytime running lamps flanking the grille while the headlights and fog lights are built into the bumper. The rear meanwhile also gets a refreshed look with a full-width light bar connecting the restyled tail lamps.

The updated Nexon will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and the Kia Sonet.

 

Image Source: Upbeat Umang, Exterior Image

# Tata Nexon Facelift# Tata Nexon# Tata Nexon SUV# Tata Nexon facelift# suv# petrol# diesel# automatic# manual

