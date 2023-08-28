New Tata Nexon Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of September Launch

The Tata Nexon facelift has been spied yet again undisguised as the model nears its launch. Expected to launch in India next month, the Nexon will receive some notable updates both inside and out with Tata looking to push its subcompact SUV more upmarket.

The latest images provide a clearer look at the front. The SUV features L-shaped daytime running lamps flanking a slim grille with the Tata logo at the centre. A large air vent sits below the grille and a larger air dam below it giving a layered look to the front. Sitting on either side are triangular side vents that also house the headlamps and fog lights. The rear, as seen in previous images, also gets a notable design update with a new tailgate and tail light clusters replete with a lightbar. Part of the light cluster is also housed lower down on the bumper. The SUV also sits on new design alloy wheels.

Also read: Tata Nexon Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Debut



The cabin too gets notable changes with a redesigned dashboard and upgraded tech. The central touchscreen is larger while the instrument cluster too has been upgraded to a fully digital screen. The touchscreen is expected to be shared with the likes of the Harrier and Safari and could offer greater functionality over the unit in the current model. The updated Nexon will also get a new design steering based on the unit from Tata’s most recent concepts. With Tata expected to push its popular subcompact more upmarket, we expect the new Nexon to be loaded with even more features.

Also read: Tata Punch EV Spied At Charging Station Ahead of Launch



Coming to the engines, the Nexon facelift is expected to carry forward the current pair of 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Tata is also expected to introduce a new dual-clutch automatic gearbox with the Nexon turbo-petrol with paddle shifters visible in some of the images of the interior.

The updated Nexon will go up against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

Image Source