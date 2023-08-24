Tata Nexon Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Debut

Tata has been readying a second facelift for the Nexon subcompact SUV with the upcoming model recently being spotted undisguised. The model was reportedly being used for a television commercial suggesting that a debut could be imminent. The undisguised images provide the clearest look yet at the model’s exterior design.

As seen on previous images of test mules, the upcoming Nexon facelift adopts the split headlamp design with the main headlamp unit being shifted from alongside the grille to down on the bumper. The bumper itself features a large central air vent flanked by faux triangular vents on either side housing the main light clusters. Round the back, the tailgate is new while the tail lamps now feature a split design. The main unit has been redesigned and now features a lightbar element that spans the width of the vehicle. A secondary cluster is housed low down on the bumper which also features plenty of cladding and a faux skid plate. The exterior colour too appears to be new – it looks to be darker than the current Royale Blue offered on the SUV.

The Nexon facelift will also get a notable overhaul inside the cabin. Spy pictures reveal that the current model’s LED digital instrument cluster will be replaced by an all-new digital screen with the central touchscreen also being replaced. The current model’s 8.0-inch unit looks to make way for the larger 10.25-inch unit in the Harrier and Safari. The test mules also featured the new two-spoke steering design seen in Tata’s recent concepts.

Tata is also expected to up its feature game with the upcoming Nexon with plans to push the brand more upmarket. The brand is aiming to draw in buyers not just from the subcompact SUV segment but also from the compact SUV space, which has players like the Seltos, Creta and Grand Vitara. To this end, the company is benchmarking the new Nexon with models such as the Creta from a segment above to make the model more appealing to buyers.

Coming to the engines, the Nexon facelift is expected to carry forward the current pair of 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Tata is also expected to introduce a new dual-clutch automatic gearbox with the Nexon turbo-petrol with paddle shifters visible in some of the images of the interior.

Tata is expected to launch the updated Nexon before the end of 2023 with the Nexon EV also slated to receive a similar design update in the coming months.

