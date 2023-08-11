Login

Tata Motors Crosses 1 Lakh EVs Sales Milestone; 50,000 Tata EVs Sold In Just The Last 9 Months

Having begun its journey more than five years ago with the Tigor EV, Tata Motors is today the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles in India.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

11-Aug-23 09:27 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors has produced more than 100,000 battery-powered cars till date.
  • The Nexon EV continues to be India’s best-selling EV.
  • Company sees India’s EV market growing to 1 million units a year by 2028.

Having firmly established itself as the leader in India’s electric passenger vehicle market, Tata Motors has today announced its all-time electric vehicle (EV) production has crossed the 1 lakh units milestone. The most recent 50,000 EVs were produced in the last nine months alone, says the carmaker. At present, Tata Motors is the only Indian carmaker to offer a fully-electric powertrain across three different body styles in the passenger vehicle space – hatchback (Tiago EV), sedan (Tigor EV) and SUV (Nexon EV). Tata also retails the Xpres-T, which is the Tigor EV repurposed for fleet buyers. At present, Tata’s EVs retail between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 19.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, excluding state subsidies).

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Crosses 50,000 Units Sales Milestone In Less Than 4 Years Since Launch

 

The Nexon EV has been India's best-selling EV since its launch in 2020.

 

At the announcement of the milestone, Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra reminisced about the start of the EV journey for Tata Motors, which began with the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) tender floated by the Indian government, leading to the creation of the original Tigor EV. In 2018, Tata was rolling out 100 EVs a month. It took Tata 44 months – or just under four years – to cross the 10,000 EVs mark. In 2023, that number has risen to 10,000 EVs a month; a 100-fold increase in uptake.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Expands EV Focus, Aims for 50% Market Share by 2030

 

This rapid increase was catalysed by the arrival of the Nexon EV in 2020. Based on the capable sub-compact SUV, the Nexon EV has firmly established itself – and its maker, in the process – as India’s leading choice when it comes to EVs. The Nexon EV accounts for a substantial number of all Tata EVs sold till date, and its momentum received further impetus with the introduction of the upgraded Tigor EV in 2021, and the Tiago EV in 2022. The Tiago EV, at the time of its launch, was India’s most affordable electric car, and has been witnessing strong demand. Tata also recently became the first passenger vehicle firm to receive the automotive PLI certificate in the four-wheeler category by ARAI for the Tiago EV. 

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Spied Again: New Details Uncovered

 

The Tiago EV is one of just two battery-powered passenger vehicles on sale in India with a sub-Rs 10 lakh starting price.

 

Tata highlighted the importance of subsidy support for EVs from states. In Maharashtra, before subsidies, Tata sold around 100 EVs a month, but when state subsidies (which rose to as high as Rs 2.50 lakh per vehicle) were rolled out, that figure leapt to 950 units a month. Once the subsidies were exhausted, the monthly sales in the state settled at 700 units, but they played a key role in reinforcing faith in EVs and driving adoption.

 

The company believes India’s EV market will grow to one million units a year by 2028, with 20 per cent of all passenger vehicles being sold having a battery-electric powertrain. To reach this target, Tata says the country needs a wider range of EVs to choose from, a vast (and readily accessible) charging infrastructure, continued government support in the form of subsidies till EVs make up 20 per cent of all passenger vehicle sales.

 

Tata Motors has previously announced its plans to launch 10 new EVs by 2025. These will include some models that are expected to debut over the next six to eight months, including the Harrier EV, Punch EV and Curvv coupe-SUV. 

# Tata Motors# Tata EVs# Tata Motors EV# Tata Nexon EV# Tata Tigor EV# Tata Tiago EV

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Models

Tata Punch
Tata Punch

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon

₹ 7.6 - 14.48 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 16.19 - 18.79 Lakh

Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz

₹ 6.6 - 10.74 Lakh

Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago

₹ 5.6 - 8.11 Lakh

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier

₹ 15 - 24.07 Lakh

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV

₹ 8.69 - 12.04 Lakh

Tata Safari
Tata Safari

₹ 15.65 - 25.02 Lakh

Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV

₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh

Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor

₹ 6.3 - 8.95 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max

₹ 16.49 - 19.54 Lakh

Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 6.7 - 8.11 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Motors Crosses 1 Lakh EVs Sales Milestone; 50,000 Tata EVs Sold In Just The Last 9 Months
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn