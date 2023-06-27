Tata Nexon EV Crosses 50,000 Units Sales Milestone In Less Than 4 Years Since Launch

India’s best-selling electric car has crossed a vital milestone – the Tata Nexon EV has reached the 50,000 units sales mark, in a little over three-and-a-half years since its launch. Introduced in January 2020, the Nexon EV quickly established itself as the country’s highest-selling electric passenger vehicle, a position it has comfortably held on to in the time that has transpired since. With the Tigor EV also finding takers, the all-electric Nexon helped Tata Motors reach the 50,000 units production milestone in 2022, and the sub-compact electric SUV has now found its 50,000th buyer, with the milestone vehicle being a ‘Dark’ edition variant.

Tata says the Nexon EV – currently available in over 500 cities across India – has cumulatively clocked in excess of 900 million kilometres in the hands of customers. Owners have covered up to 1,500 kilometres in a stretch, and on average, are covering around 6.3 million kilometres every month on intercity & outstation trips, which range from anywhere between 100 to 400 kilometres.

The Max variant of the Nexon EV has a larger 40.5 kWh battery.

Tata has also confirmed that the Nexon EV currently makes up 15 per cent of total Nexon sales, which is remarkable, considering the Nexon EV’s starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh is significantly higher than the combustion engine Nexon’s starting price of Rs 7.80 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Nexon EV was introduced as India’s own electric SUV with the aim of offering a cool, stylish, practical and real-world solution for faster EV adoption in India. The Nexon EV customers have grown to 50,000 in just 3 years. This is a testament to how India has embraced EVs as the mobility of the current times. We would like to thank the early adopters, who believed in the promise of the Nexon EV and in-turn allowed the EV ecosystem to build and become what it is now. We hope more people experience the promise of an EV and evolve to electric.”

The Nexon EV is available in two main versions – Prime and long-range Max. The Prime variant has a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and has an ARAI-certified range of up to 312 kilometres, with prices for the Prime ranging from Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh. The Max, on the other hand, has a larger 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, which blesses it with an ARAI-certified range of up to 453 kilometres, and prices for the Max range from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 19.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).