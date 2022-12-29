  • Home
Tata Motors Delivers 50,000 Electric Cars In India

Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit handed over the electric SUV to his wife Lalitha Chandrasekaran.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
4 mins read
29-Dec-22 09:54 PM IST
Highlights
  • The 50,000th unit is a Tata Nexon EV.
  • The customer to receive the car is none other than N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group.
  • The Nexon EV is based on the Nexon EV underpinned by the Gen1 platform.

Tata Motors today reached an essential milestone of delivering 50,000 electric cars in India. The 50,000th unit is a Tata Nexon EV, and the customer receiving the vehicle is N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit handed over the electric SUV to his wife Lalitha Chandrasekaran. Wrapped in Glacier White, the Tata Nexon EV is available in three trims and two Dark Edition versions, priced between 14.99 lahks to Rs. 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The Nexon EV is based on the Nexon EV underpinned by the Gen1 platform with a claimed travel range of 312 km on a single charge. There is an efficient high-voltage system and there is a fast-charging facility with extended battery life and other safety features. There are add-on features such as an electric sunroof, leather upholstery, automatic rain-sensing wiper, and auto headlamps with ambient and tunnel detection in the top-end variant of the car.

There is a 7-inch dashtop touchscreen infotainment system made by Harman. There are 4-speakers and 4 tweeters. The navigation is based on a smartphone. There is an option for video playback, voice command and other features.

