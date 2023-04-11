Tata Nexon Crosses 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone

One of Tata Motors’ most important products has crossed a major landmark. The Tata Nexon has breached the 5 lakh units production milestone. The Nexon, which is still in its first generation, has taken less than six years since its launch in 2017 to reach the 5 lakh units mark. The last 100,000 units have been rolled out in less than 7 months, with the Nexon having crossed the 4 lakh units production milestone in September 2022. More impressively, the last 3 lakh units of the popular compact SUV have been churned out in less than 24 months.

Also Read: 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Spotted Testing In Camouflage

With the 500,000th #TataNexon roll out, our excitement is soaring sky-high!

Your abundant love and unwavering support have made us a strong 5 Lakh family.



Thank you for making us a part of your #NexLevel drives 🫶🏻#Nexon500000Fam #TataNexon #Nexon #TataMotorsPassengerVehicles pic.twitter.com/TSf70qDFrD — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) April 11, 2023

Launched in September 2017, the Tata Nexon had a relatively slow beginning, as it took nearly two years to reach the 1 lakh units production milestone, and just under four years to reach the 2 lakh units mark. However, the Nexon received a huge image boost when it became the first vehicle to secure a full five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. What also helped the Nexon gain further ground was the fact that most carmakers ditched diesel engines at the onset of the BS6 emission norms, including Maruti Suzuki, which, with its diesel-powered Vitara Brezza, had long dominated the compact SUV market.

Also Read: Over 200 Tata Harrier And Safari SUVs Are Made Every Day By An All-Women Crew

Tata Motors rolled out a heavily refreshed Nexon (armed with more features than before) right before the implementation of BS6 emission norms, and it was (and still is) among a select few compact SUVs to still be available with a diesel engine. Tata even introduced the Nexon EV at around the same time, a model that has since become the de-facto EV market leader, with no real competition in sight for some time. All this generated enough momentum to turn the Nexon into India’s highest-selling SUV, and to propel it well past the 5 lakh units production milestone.

The Nexon is the only SUV in the sub-Rs 20 lakh space to be available in petrol, diesel and BEV forms – the only other SUV on sale in India to offer that sort of powertrain spread is the Mercedes-Benz GLB. Tata Motors has kept the Nexon fresh with a series of variant introductions, as well as special editions (such as the Jet, Kaziranga and Dark editions) with visual differentiation and feature additions to help the Nexon maintain its position of strength in the market.

Prices for the Tata Nexon range from Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.35 lakh, while the Nexon EV’s prices range from Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Nexon is expected to get yet another substantial update later this year, which could bring key new features, fresh styling and a new, 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine.