Over 200 Tata Harrier And Safari SUVs Are Made Every Day By An All-Women Crew

Did you know that your Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs are made by an all-women crew? Well, it is true. Since February 2022, a crew of 1500 women have been working in multiple shifts assembling the two SUVs at the company’s Pimpri plant in Pune, Maharashtra. The assembly section, which was earlier known as the TCF-2 (Trim Chassis Fitment 2) is currently called the Omega factory, the namesake of the platform the two SUVs are based upon.

While the plant is capable of functioning across three shifts, currently only two shifts are being utilised at the plant. The company further added that the factory has a capacity of producing 240 units of the Harrier and Safari each day. The first SUV was rolled off the assembly line by this all-women assembly back in February 2022.

In 2021, Tata Motors took the decision to create an all-women workforce to build vehicles at the TCF 2 plant. The carmaker began the process by educating and training girls, especially from economically deprived areas. The onboarding commenced in June 2021, followed by on-job training and Hands-on experience at TCF 1 plant. The company says the women now are equipped to work on different lines, functions and multiple products ranging from small passenger cars to large commercial vehicles basis their knowledge, skill set and experience.

Tata Motors says the shop floor was also ergonomically adjusted to suit the physical capabilities of the women workforce. This included introduced of robots and raised workstations, and redesigned tools, and lifts. Currently, the company has one of the largest manufacturing workforces of women in the Indian automotive sector.

The SUVs currently produced by this all-women crew are all RDE (real driving emission) compliant. In fact, since February 2023, all models manufactured by Tata Motors comply with the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. While the company has already launched the updated 2023 model year Safari and Harrier, the next we will see is the introduction of CNG-powered Altoz and Punch, followed by the next-gen Nexon subcompact SUV.