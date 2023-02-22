Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark Editions Launched In India

Tata Motors has launched the new Red Dark edition range of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari in India. The company also announced prices for the updated Harrier and Safari with the models priced from Rs 15.00 lakh and Rs 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.

The Harrier and Safari Red Dark get updates in line with the 2023 models including a larger touchscreen and new digital instrument cluster.

Models Model Start Price (Ex-showroom, All India) Red Dark Edition Start Price (Ex-Showroom, All India) Nexon (Petrol) Rs 7.80 Lakhs Rs 12.35 Lakhs Nexon (Diesel) Rs 9.99 Lakhs Rs 13.70 Lakhs Harrier (Diesel) Rs 15.00 Lakhs Rs 21.77 Lakhs Safari 7-seater (Diesel) Rs 15.65 Lakhs Rs 22.61 Lakhs Safari 6-seater (Diesel) Rs 22.26 Lakhs Rs 22.71 Lakhs

Starting with the Harrier and Safari Dark Editions, the models are priced from Rs 21.77 lakh and Rs 22.61 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The models, previously showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, are finished in Oberon black with red accents in the grille and on the Dark Edition badging on the fenders. Furthermore, the brake calipers too are finished in red. The black and red theme carries to the cabin as well with the dashboard finished in steel black with piano black inserts while the leatherette seats and door handles are finished in Carnelian red.

Safari Red Dark Edition gets ambient lighting along the edges of the panoramic sunroof.

Being based on the 2023 model, the Red Dark Edition Harrier and Safari get all the bells and whistles including the new 10.25-inch infotainment system, new-gen digital instrument cluster as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The ADAS functions include forward and rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, blind spot and rear cross traffic monitoring, door open alert and lane departure warning. Both SUVs also get powered driver seats with memory along with ventilated front seats. The Safari additionally gets mood lighting around the panoramic sunroof along with a powered co-driver seat.

Nexon gets more notable red accents on the front fascia.

Moving to the Nexon, the Red Dark Edition follows a similar theme with an Oberon Black paint finish but with greater use of red accenting on the front fascia. The cabin too gets the familiar Dark Edition treatment with the black upholstery replaced by red leatherette upholstery along with a red accent on the steering wheel.

Nexon Red Dark Edition gets red upholstery and red finish on the lower spoke.

The Nexon Red Dark edition is available with both petrol and diesel engine options with prices starting from Rs 12.35 lakh (ex-showroom).