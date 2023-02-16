2023 Tata Harrier, Safari Bookings Open; First Tata SUVs To Get ADAS Function

Tata Motors has commenced accepting bookings for the updated 2023 Harrier and Safari SUVs in India. The updated SUVs are the first Tata passenger car to come equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and will also get some other feature enhancements over the outgoing SUV.

Tata had previously showcased the updated Harrier and Safari as the Red Dark Edition at the 2023 Auto Expo. The 2023 model gets no notable cosmetic updates to the exterior though it’s a different story for the cabin. The SUVs will get an upgraded infotainment system – moving from the current 8.8-inch display to a new 10.25-inch unit. The screen will also get a new operating system and continue to offer kit such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and iRA connected vehicle tech. The system will also support 200+ voice commands in 6 languages.

The biggest update to Tata's SUVs is the addition of ADAS technology.

Also new is the instrument cluster with the current part-digital unit will be replaced by a full digital unit. The new unit will get an overhauled interface and will also support turn-by-turn navigation display.

Updated cabin gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and new digital instrument cluster. (Tata Safari pictured)

The big news however is the ADAS systems. The 2023 Harrier and Safari will come equipped with forward and rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, blind spot and rear cross traffic monitoring, door open alert and lane departure warning. While impressive, competitors like the Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector offer added functionalities such as adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and Smart pilot (steering assist).

10.25-inch touchscreen will offer voice command support in 6 languages, gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other safety features will include up to 6 airbags, standard fit ESC, ABS, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, all-wheel disc brakes, cornering lights, hill start assist and hill descent control.

Comfort and convenience features offered meanwhile will include a 360-degree camera, powered driver seat with memory function, ventilated front seats, auto headlamps and wipers and an air purifier. The Safari additionally packs in mood lighting along the edges of the panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats in the second row.

All digital instrument cluster gets a new interface.

Tata says that the Harrier and Safari will get a new-gen Kryotec 2.0-litre diesel engine meeting the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The unit will continue to develop 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque and will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. Tata claims that the manual will return 16.35 kmpl with the automatic rated at 14.6 kmpl.

Expect Tata to announce prices for the updated Harrier in the coming weeks with the updated Safari also expected to arrive soon.