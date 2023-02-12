Tata Motors Cars, SUVs Updated To Meet BS6 Phase 2 Norms

Tata Motors has announced that its range of cars and SUVs now meet the upcoming more stringent Bharat Stage 6 Phase 2 norms. The new norms come into force in April 2022. The Phase 2 update aside, Tata says that its engines are now also E20 compliant meaning that they can now run on a 20 per cent petrol-ethanol blend. The company has also made some minor enhancements to its model range ranging from performance tweaks to some new features.

Altroz and Nexon retain the 1.5-litre diesel engines for BS6 Phase 2.

Starting with the performance tweaks, Tata says that the Altroz and Punch’s engines have been tweaked for improved drivability at low engine speeds. The company says that the enhancement is aimed at making the driving experience smooth. Both cars also get an engine idle start-stop function as standard. Tata says that the upgraded engines bring with them improved noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels.

Nexon now has a new range-topping XZ+ Lux variants

The Nexon diesel too has been tweaked for improved performance with the company also quietly introducing new top-spec variants – XZ+ Lux and XZ+ Luxs. With prices starting from Rs 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the new XZ+ Lux variant packs in kit such as ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, an air purifier, iRA connected car tech, auto headlamps and wipers, and cruise control. The XZ+ Luxs meanwhile adds a sunroof to the mix. The variant is available with both petrol and diesel engine options and with either a manual or AMT gearbox.

Tiago and Tigor get a new tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Tiago and Tigor meanwhile have been updated with a new tyre pressure monitoring system.

The carmaker has also announced a new standard warranty package for its range of models upgrading from a 2-year or 75,000 km warranty to 3 years or 1 lakh km standard warranty.