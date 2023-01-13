Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier, Safari Red Dark Edition Debut With ADAS, New Features

Tata Motors rounded out its Auto Expo 2023 product offensive with the unveiling of the Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition. While on the exterior changes only appeared to be limited to just cosmetics it was what is inside that is the bigger news. Both Red Dark Edition models feature additional kit over the current Harrier and Safari range including getting Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Upgrades to interior include a new digital instrument cluster and larger 10.25-inch touchscreen

Both SUVs on display received autonomous emergency braking, forward & rear collision warnings, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot assist, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, lane change alert and high beam assist. This was accentuated by 6 airbags and an “enhanced electronic safety program with 17 functionalities”.

Moving to the cabin, the Dark Red Editions also debuted new 7.0-inch digital instrument clusters replete with overhauled graphics as well as larger 10.25-inch touchscreens (up from the current 8.8-inch display). Both models also feature over 200+ voice commands in 6 regional languages along with packing in iRA-connected car tech. Both models also received new 360-degree cameras.

Red Dark Editions get black and red dual-tone cabin finish along with additional features

The new touchscreen also brought with it tweaks to the centre console with the single piece housing for the air-con vents and touchscreen replaced by a new split unit housing fewer control surfaces. Also new to the equipment list was a memory function for the driver seat in both SUVs while the Safari also offered an electrically adjustable passenger seat with captain seats in the second row (with ventilation function). Both SUVs get ventilated front seats.

Cosmetically, the cabin featured a dual-tone black and red interior with the dark finished elements from the current Dark Editions now paired with Red upholstery. The Safari additionally featured ambient lighting in the doors and along the edges of the panoramic sunroof.

Safari Red Dark Edition gets ambient lighting along the edges of the panoramic sunroof.

Coming to the exterior, the Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions came finished in Oberon Black paired with blacked-out wheels and red accents in the grille and on the Dark Edition badging along with red brake calipers.

Mechanically, both SUVs continued to use the same 168 bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine as the current models though the Harrier did receive an update. The Harrier Red Dark Edition featured all-wheel disc brakes – up from the current front discs and rear drums.

Tata is expected to launch both Red Dark Editions in India in the coming months.