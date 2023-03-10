  • Home
2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Spotted Testing In Camouflage

Tata Motors is working on the new-gen Tata Nexon. The camouflaged sub-compact SUV was spied on Indian roads testing.
10-Mar-23 10:30 AM IST
Highlights
  • Cosmetic changes seemed to be noticeable in the front and rear
  • Could come equipped with ADAS
  • Expecting a new engine for the facelift which was debuted at the Auto Expo 2023

Spy shots of the next-gen Tata Nexon have recently made it to the web ahead of its launch. The photos indicate that Tata Motors has made a few cosmetic changes to the front and rear of the subcompact SUV.  Although camouflaged test mules of Nexon have been spotted previously, the latest spy shots revealed that the front look has been revised with a new grille which looks like a 2-parted grill design. At the rear too, the tail lamps look completely new with a much sharper and new design.

The new Tata Nexon could come equipped with ADAS upon launch. Considering the elder siblings of the sub-four metre SUV, Harrier and Safari, are already equipped with the ADAS. Further, it is understood that the new Nexon will also get a new steering wheel that is featured with the Tata Curvv. In the design department, the model is expected to receive updated headlamps with LED DRLs at the front and LED taillights, as well as newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels. However, the profile remains the same.

Meanwhile, the interiors have not been sighted yet, we can expect a completely revised dashboard. We expect the new model to get significant updates over the existing Nexon. The outside rear-view mirrors are seen with cameras integrated within them, indicating that the new model will be launched with a 360-degree parking camera.

The Tata Nexon could feature the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from Tata's new direct-injection engine series that debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo. It remains to be seen if a diesel could be offered on the new model. The new Nexon will likely debut in 2024, and will continue to compete with models like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 

 

Image Source 1

